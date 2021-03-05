All news

Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market Size 2021 | Growth, Demand, Opportunities and Forecast To 2027

Fort Collins, Colorado: The Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market is expected to show an upward curve in revenue during the 2021 to 2027 assessment period, highlighted by the latest Reports Globe research report. The aim of this report is to provide reliable data as well as statistics on all the critical factors highlighting the positive and negative effects on the overall growth of the market.

The increased demand for Artificial Intelligence in Transportation from various end-use industries is expected to open up promising sales opportunities in the Artificial Intelligence in Transportation market throughout the 2021-2027 assessment period, according to a new research report from the Reports document repository World. The latest study titled “Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market” offers a 360-degree analysis of the Artificial Intelligence in Transportation market for the period 2021-2027.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market to reach USD 4.5 billion by 2025.Global Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market valued approximately USD 1.2 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

The Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market study provides an in-depth understanding of the industry by segmenting the market on the basis of various key factors such as type of products, their applications, and scope. Further, it offers an easy-to-understand Artificial Intelligence in Transportation market summary and gives insight into future market scenarios.

The key insights of the report:

• The report provides important statistics on the market status of the Artificial Intelligence in Transportation manufacturers and is a valuable guidance and guidance tool for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
• The report provides a basic overview of the industry including definition, applications, and manufacturing technology.
• The report includes the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market share for major vendors for 2021-2027.
• The overall market is then further subdivided by company, country, and application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
• The report estimates Artificial Intelligence in Transportation industry market development trends for 2021-2027.
• An analysis of the upstream raw materials, the downstream demand and the current market dynamics is also carried out

The Following Companies are Major Contributors to the Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market Research Report:

  • Volvo
  • Overview
  • Financial (Subject to Data Availability)
  • Product Summary
  • Recent Developments
  • Daimler
  • Scania.
  • Paccar
  • Continental
  • Magna
  • Bosch
  • ZF
  • Nvidia
  • Intel.
  • Microsoft

    Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market Segmentation:

    By Machine Learning Technology:

    • Computer Vision
    • Context Awareness
    • Deep Learning
    • Natural Language processing

    By Process:

    • Data Mining
    • Image Recognition
    • Signal Recognition

    By Application:

    • Autonomous Trucks
    • HMI in Trucks
    • Semi-Autonomous Truck

    By Offering:

    • Hardware
    • Software

      The report also includes a comprehensive analysis of the various key geographic regions and regulatory information within these regions. This information is useful for industry players to strategize their business tactics as they seek to expand their business in these regions.

      Based on the Region:

      • North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
      • Europe (Germany, France, Great Britain, Russia and Italy)
      • Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)
      • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)
      • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

      Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market Report Comprises:

      • Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market [Current market size forecast until 2027 with CAGR]
      • Regional breakdown [North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa]
      • Market Size Breakdown by Country [Major Countries With Significant Market Share]
      • Breakdown of Market Size by Type of Product / Service – []
      • Market Size by Application / Industry / End User – []
      • Market share and turnover/turnover of the top 10-15 market participants
      • If applicable, the production capacity of the main actors
      • Market Trends – New Technologies / Products / Startups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis,
      • Porter’s Five Forces, etc.
      • Price Development – Average pricing across regions
      • Ranking by the brand of the most important market players in the world

      The report examines the details of Global Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Marketing and offers a detailed analysis of the various factors that promote or hinder the growth of the market. It relies on the most modern explanatory tools to measure openings by anticipating the actors. It also profiles the leading companies that work there and collects information about their income. Your item offers will be taken into account when deciding on the advertising department.

       

       

      Table of Contents:

      Part 01: Executive Summary

      Part 02: Scope of the Report

      Part 03: Research Methodology

      Part 04: Market Landscape

      Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

      Part 06: Market Sizing

      Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

      Part 08: Market Segmentation

      Part 09: Customer Landscape

      Part 10: Regional Landscape

      Part 11: Decision Framework

      Part 12: Drivers and Challenges

      Part 13: Market Trends

      Part 14: Vendor Landscape

      Part 15: Vendor Analysis

      Part 16: Appendix

      Customization of the Report:

      Please contact us if you would like more information about the report. If you have any special requirements and would like customization, please let us know. We will then offer the report as you wish.

    Mark Willams

