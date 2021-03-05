Automotive Microcontrollers Market Shares, Growth, Size, Trends, Opportunities & Top Players by 2022 | FMI Report

Future Market Insights (FMI) has delivered a comprehensive, insightful, and unbiased research report titled “Automotive Microcontrollers Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) & Opportunity Assessment (2017-2022)”. The report provides a detailed analysis of the global automotive microcontrollers market, covering its dynamics comprehensively, and offering key trends influencing the market expansion. The report also provides analysis of market data across various parameters, for arriving at the accurate market numbers. In addition, competitive landscape of the global automotive microcontrollers market has been covered by the report, offering information about key players contributing to growth of the market.

Report Structure

The first chapter of the report offers an executive summary of the global automotive microcontrollers market, followed by a detailed market introduction as well as definition of product – automotive microcontrollers. The executive summary gives 360-degree view of the market, particularly focusing on regional segments included in the report. The executive summary also provides the most significant and relevant market numbers, including the historical CAGR for 2012 to 2016, as well as the forecast CAGR for 2017 to 2022. This chapter of the report also sheds light on lucrative regions on the basis of fastest expansion, and largest revenues share.

The introduction of the global automotive microcontrollers market enables the report readers to understand the wide scope of the market. The next chapter of the report renders information about key dynamics impacting expansion of the global automotive microcontrollers market. Key points that are covered in this chapter include global economy, and list of suppliers. In subsequent chapter of the report, information related to cost structure analysis & pricing analysis of the market have been offered. Moreover, the report has also provided an analysis on presence of leading market players in form of an intensity map.

Market Taxonomy

The report has offered a segmentation-wise analysis and forecast of the global automotive microcontrollers market based on vehicle type, application, material type, and region. This chapter comprises imperative market numbers associated with the market segments in terms of revenue comparison, market share comparison, and Y-o-Y growth comparison. The report has segmented the global automotive microcontrollers market based on region into Europe, Latin America, North America, Japan, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ).

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA

Material Type

Tinned Steel

Nickel-Cobalt Ferrous Alloy

Copper Alloy

Vehicle Type

Compact Passenger Cars

Mid-sized Passenger Cars

Premium Passenger Cars

Luxury Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Electric vehicle

Application

Advanced Driver Assistance System

Parking Assist System

Brake control system

Electric Control Suspension

Airbags

Functional Safety Technology

Transmission Control

Start-Stop System

Electronic Power Steering System

Others

Competitive Landscape

The concluding chapters of the report focus on the market’s competition landscape, providing information about leading market participants in detail. The information about market players is offered in the form of product overview, company overview, key developments by market players, and financials related to the specific company. The competition landscape also provides the SWOT analysis of selected players, providing information about strengths, opportunities, weaknesses and threats, which these companies are facing in the global automotive microcontrollers market. This chapter is an indispensable part of the report, containing necessary information for analysing global leaders operating in the global market for automotive microcontrollers. This chapter also provides analysis of the way these companies are implementing their strategies and vision for gaining a competitive edge in the market.

Research Methodology

The report on the automotive microcontrollers market has been backed by an exhaustive research methodology, which relies on both primary as well as secondary research for gaining all necessary information about the global automotive controllers market. The report has been validated a number of times with the help of expert analysts at FMI.

Table Of Content

1. Global Automotive Microcontrollers Market – Executive Summary

2. Global Automotive Microcontrollers Market Overview

2.1. Introduction

2.1.1. Global Automotive Microcontrollers Market Taxonomy

2.1.2. Global Automotive Microcontrollers Market Definition

2.2. Global Automotive Microcontrollers Market Size (US$ Mn) and Forecast, 2012-2022

2.2.1. Global Automotive Microcontrollers Market Y-o-Y Growth

2.3. Global Automotive Microcontrollers Market Dynamics

2.4. Supply Chain

2.5. Cost Structure

2.6. Pricing Analysis

2.7. Raw Material Sourcing Strategy and Analysis

2.8. List of Distributors

2.9. Key Participants Market Presence (Intensity Map) By Region

3. Global Automotive Microcontrollers Market Analysis and Forecast By Material Type

3.1. Global Automotive Microcontrollers Market Size and Forecast By Material Type, 2012-2022

3.1.1. Tinned Steel Automotive Microcontrollers Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2022

3.1.1.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

3.1.1.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

3.1.1.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

3.1.2. Nickel-Cobalt Ferrous Alloy Automotive Microcontrollers Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2022

3.1.2.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

3.1.2.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

3.1.2.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

3.1.3. Copper Alloy Automotive Microcontrollers Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2022

3.1.3.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

3.1.3.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

3.1.3.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

4. Global Automotive Microcontrollers Market Analysis and Forecast By Vehicle Type

4.1. Global Automotive Microcontrollers Market Size and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2012-2022

4.1.1. Compact Passenger Cars Microcontrollers Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2022

4.1.1.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

4.1.1.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

4.1.1.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

4.1.2. Mid-sized Passenger Cars Microcontrollers Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2022

4.1.2.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

4.1.2.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

4.1.2.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

4.1.3. Premium Passenger Cars Microcontrollers Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2022

4.1.3.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

4.1.3.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

4.1.3.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

4.1.4. Luxury Passenger Cars Microcontrollers Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2022

4.1.4.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

4.1.4.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

4.1.4.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

4.1.5. Light Commercial Vehicles Microcontrollers Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2022

4.1.5.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

4.1.5.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

4.1.5.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

4.1.6. Heavy Commercial Vehicles Microcontrollers Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2022

4.1.6.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

4.1.6.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

4.1.6.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

4.1.7. Electric vehicle Automotive Microcontrollers Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2022

4.1.7.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

4.1.7.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

4.1.7.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

5. Global Automotive Microcontrollers Market Analysis and Forecast By Application

5.1. Global Automotive Microcontrollers Market Size and Forecast By Application, 2012-2022

5.1.1. Advanced Driver Assistance System Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2022

5.1.1.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

5.1.1.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

5.1.1.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

5.1.2. Parking Assist System Automotive Microcontrollers Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2022

5.1.2.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

5.1.2.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

5.1.2.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

5.1.3. Brake control system Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2022

5.1.3.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

5.1.3.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

5.1.3.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

5.1.4. Electric Control Suspension Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2022

5.1.4.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

5.1.4.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

5.1.4.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

5.1.5. Airbags Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2022

5.1.5.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

5.1.5.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

5.1.5.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

5.1.6. Functional Safety Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2022

5.1.6.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

5.1.6.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

5.1.6.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

5.1.7. Transmission Control Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2022

5.1.7.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

5.1.7.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

5.1.7.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

5.1.8. Start-Stop System Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2022

5.1.8.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

5.1.8.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

5.1.8.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

5.1.9. Electronic Power Steering System Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2022

5.1.9.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

5.1.9.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

5.1.9.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

5.1.10. Others Automotive Microcontrollers Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2022

5.1.10.1.Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

5.1.10.2.Market Share Comparison, By Region

5.1.10.3.Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region And So on…..

