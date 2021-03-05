Bone Densitometer Market Size 2021 | Growth, Demand, Opportunities and Forecast To 2027

Fort Collins, Colorado: The Bone Densitometer Market is expected to show an upward curve in revenue during the 2021 to 2027 assessment period, highlighted by the latest Reports Globe research report. The aim of this report is to provide reliable data as well as statistics on all the critical factors highlighting the positive and negative effects on the overall growth of the market.

Global Bone Densitometer Market is valued approximately at USD 236 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.7 % over the forecast period.. Bone Densitometer is the device used to measure accurately the bone density and the mineral content present in the bone. It helps to diagnose clinical conditions like osteoporosis and others. The test is known as bone densitometry which uses small dose of ionizing radiation to take pictures inside the body to measure the bone loss. The main bone densitometer equipment usually consists of a central device, and occasionally an additional peripheral device. Both are referred to as DXA or DEXA equipment. Further, increasing prevalence of osteoporosis and rising geriatric population across the globe has led the adoption of Bone Densitometer across the forecast period. Also, with the healthcare expenditure increasing at a substantial rate across the world and it is expected to fuel the demand for Bone Densitometers. As per International Osteoporosis Foundation in 2017, 44 million women and men of age 50 and older have osteoporosis or low bone mass. That represents 55% of Americans in that age bracket. However, the high cost of the device and negligible awareness among the population will hinder the market growth.The regional analysis of global Bone Densitometer market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing incidence of osteoporosis & other bone-related problems a dries in awareness towards the disease. Also, various collaborative efforts undertaken by various companies in this region to improve their R&D capabilities and maintain high medical standards is to propel the market towards growth. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026.

The Bone Densitometer Market study provides an in-depth understanding of the industry by segmenting the market on the basis of various key factors such as type of products, their applications, and scope. Further, it offers an easy-to-understand Bone Densitometer market summary and gives insight into future market scenarios.

The key insights of the report:

• The report provides important statistics on the market status of the Bone Densitometer manufacturers and is a valuable guidance and guidance tool for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

• The report provides a basic overview of the industry including definition, applications, and manufacturing technology.

• The report includes the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market share for major vendors for 2021-2027.

• The overall market is then further subdivided by company, country, and application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

• The report estimates Bone Densitometer industry market development trends for 2021-2027.

• An analysis of the upstream raw materials, the downstream demand and the current market dynamics is also carried out

The Following Companies are Major Contributors to the Bone Densitometer Market Research Report:

GE Healthcare (US)

Hologic, Inc. (US)

OSI Systems, Inc. (US)

Diagnostic Medical Systems Group (France)

Swissray Global Healthcare Holding, Ltd. (Taiwan)

BeamMed, Ltd. (Israel)

Echolight S.P.A (Italy)

Scanflex Healthcare AB (Sweden)

Medonica Co., Ltd. (South Korea)