Brain Monitoring Systems Market to Observe Strong Growth by 2028 | Demand, Trends, Statistics with Nihon Kohden Corporation., Electrical Geodesics, Inc. | FMI Report

The brain monitoring systems market is projected to expand at a healthy pace with global sales exceeding US$ 3.5 Bn by end of 2019, as per the latest research study by FMI. A range of broad factors, including the government funding for development of advanced medical devices, and favorable healthcare reimbursements are key sales influencers of brain monitoring devices.

The FMI report finds that rising prevalence of brain aneurysm and chronic brain injuries have necessitated adoption of brain monitoring systems expediting early and effective treatment. According to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation, nearly 6 million individuals in the U.S. suffer from unruptured brain aneurysm. In the wake of such alarming statistics, the adoption of brain monitoring systems is surging at an impressive rate for revolutionizing patient care.

As per the study, demand for brain monitoring systems significantly took off in parallel with convergence of technology and healthcare, which translated into a massive influx of advanced medical devices with high functionality.

Request a Sample Report with Table of Contents and Figures: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1259

“Rising inclination toward non-invasive procedures is inducing a shift toward devices facilitating seamless observation and identification of neurons without involvement of invasive neurosurgery, such as brain monitoring systems,” says FMI report

The study opines EEG machines to gain significant momentum as widely-preferred brain monitoring systems, with revenues estimated to surpass US$ 1.5 Bn in 2019. Focus on delivering effective treatment via early detection of abnormalities have led the adoption of EEG machines, as these enable beneficial interventions with minimum chances of neurological complications. Simple platforms, effective report generator, and streamlined assessment tools are key attributes of EEGF machines that have driven their preference among patients and physicians alike.

Brain monitoring systems continue to witness significant demand from Hospitals (ICUS and adult care), with revenue expected to cross US$ 1 Bn in 2019. In response to high demand from hospitals, EEG machine manufacturers are implementing novel product development strategies, to realize enhanced profit margins.

Convergence of IOT with Brain Monitoring Space – A Key Trend Fostering Functionality with Better Connectivity

Penetration of IoT in the medical devices and systems landscape shows no signs of abating, evolving as a promising breakthrough that could result in connected ecosystems for brain monitoring devices with enhanced functionalities. IoT continues to play a major role in redefining interactions among various components of a brain monitoring system, thereby resulting in reduced costs, improved outcomes, and enhanced patient experiences. This trend is further complemented by on-going research efforts by prominent universities. For instance, a cohort of researchers at the Wits University of South Africa developed a way to connect human brains with internet on a real-time basis.

Preview Analysis Global Brain Monitoring System Market Segmentation By Product Type (Functional Near-Infrared Spectroscopy (fNIRS), Electroencephalography (EEG) Systems, Magnetoencephalography (MEG) Systems, MRI Systems, Other Brain Monitoring Systems); By Modality (Portable/Handheld Systems, Standalone Systems); By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics, Pediatric & Neonatal Intensive care Units): https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brain-monitoring-system-market

The transition toward miniaturized and portable models is gaining swift momentum in the brain monitoring systems landscape, as patients actively seek for advanced devices with new modalities, such as Functional Near-Infrared Spectroscopy (fNIRS), which enable real-time monitoring. The research study by FMI finds that future adoption of such upgraded versions will remain significant among physicians, as these facilitate seamless capture, storage, and processing of neurological information.

Major players are making headway with strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and mergers to attain competitive advantages and access a wide-range range of resources and expertise. For instance, Philips acquired Electrical Geodesics, Inc. in 2017 with an objective to establish a new integrated neurological imaging, mapping and therapy guidance portfolio. Partnerships as such are foreseen to help in organic growth of the market players via collaborative innovations.

Our advisory services are aimed at helping you with specific, customized insights that are relevant to your specific challenges. Let us know about your challenges and our trusted advisors will connect with you: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-1259

More from FMI’s Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals and Medical devices Market

Advanced Wound Management Market Segmentation By Product Type (Advance Wound Dressings, Wound Contact Layers, Superabsorbent Dressings, Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices); By Application (Chronic Ulcers, Non-Healing Surgical Wounds); By End User (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Managed Care Institutions): https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/advanced-wound-management-market

Airway Management Devices Market Segmentation By Product Type- laryngeal masks, tracheostomy tubes, endotracheal tubes, endobronchial tubes, nasal airway tubes and oral airway tubes; Usage Type – Single use/ disposable and Reusable segment: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/airway-management-devices-market

Vagus Nerve Stimulator Market Segmentation By Product Type – Implantable and Transcutaneous; Application Type – pain management, epileptic seizures, obesity, depression & anxiety, obstructive sleep apnea, tinnitus and opoid withdrawal: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/vagus-nerve-stimulator-market

About FMI

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

For Media Enquiries: [email protected]