Carbonates in Eastern EuropeResearch Report 2021

In terms of carbonates volumes consumed, Eastern Europe ranked sixth out of seven in the global picture in 2017. More than one third of consumption derives from Russia, the biggest market in the region. Trends shaping the performance of carbonates over the historic period are expected to have a significant echo over the forecast period as well as the health and wellness trend and private label products development.

Euromonitor International’s Carbonates in Eastern Europe global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Soft Drinks market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success. The analysis can focus on value and volume for both off trade and on trade.

Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports and Energy Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Soft Drinks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Carbonates in Eastern Europe
Euromonitor International
December 2018
Introduction
Regional Overview
Leading Companies and Brands
Forecast Projections
Country Snapshots

..…continued.

