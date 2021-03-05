Carbonates in South AfricaMarket Size, Share, By Segmentation, By Region, and By CounSpandrel Glasstry 2026  

Off-trade sales of carbonates continued to record positive growth in 2019, although the implementation of the sugar tax on 1 April 2019, set at ZAR0.21 per gram of sugar added above 4g/100ml by the National Treasury in an attempt to curb excessive sugar consumption amongst the local population began to take effect. While demand remained positive overall, the rate of growth for volume sales, particularly for regular cola carbonates, experienced a marked slowdown compared to the previous year, a t…

Euromonitor International’s Carbonates in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2014-2018), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Cola Carbonates, Non-Cola Carbonates.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Carbonates in South Africa

Euromonitor International

December 2019

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Slower Demand for Regular Cola Carbonates Following Sugar Tax

Strong Performance by Low Calorie Cola Carbonates Supported by Health Trend and Lower Unit Price

Tonic Water/other Bitters Taps Into Trend for Premium Mixers Paired With Craft Spirits

Competitive Landscape

Coca-Cola Retains Dominance But Focuses on Various Strategies To Retain Consumers’ Attention in Line With Health Trend

Private Label Attracts Price-sensitive Consumers Within Regular Cola Carbonates

Strong Performances for Players Present in Tonic Waters/other Bitters

Category Data

Table 1 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: Volume 2014-2019

Table 2 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: Value 2014-2019

Table 3 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 4 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 5 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 6 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 7 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 8 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 9 Total Sales of Carbonates by Fountain On-trade: Volume 2014-2019

Table 10 Total Sales of Carbonates by Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 11 Leading Flavours for Non-cola Carbonates: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Volume 2016-2019

Table 14 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Value 2015-2019

Table 15 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Value 2016-2019

Table 16 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Table 17 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 18 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 19 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 20 Forecast Total Sales of Carbonates by Fountain On-trade: Volume 2019-2024

Table 21 Forecast Total Sales of Carbonates by Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Executive Summary

Polarising Lsm Groups Help Shape Soft Drinks in Line With Unstable Economic Environment

Bottled Water Benefits From Health Trend and Increased Sugar Tax on Other Soft Drinks

Competition Intensifies As Private Label Gains Favour Amongst Price-sensitive Consumers

Producers Look To Attract More Affluent Consumers With Interesting Flavours and Health-positioned Products

Stable Performance for Soft Drinks With More Positive Economic Outlook Predicted To Lead To Stronger Performances for Some Categories

Market Data

Table 22 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: Volume 2014-2019

Table 23 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 24 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: Value 2014-2019

Table 25 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 26 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (as sold) by Category: Volume 2019

Table 27 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (as sold) by Category: % Volume 2019

Table 28 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2019

Table 29 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value 2019

Table 30 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 31 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 32 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 33 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 34 Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: Volume 2014-2019

Table 35 Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 36 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2015-2019

Table 37 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2016-2019

Table 38 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks: % Value 2015-2019

Table 39 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks: % Value 2016-2019

Table 40 Penetration of Private Label in Off-trade Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 41 Penetration of Private Label in Off-trade Soft Drinks by Category: % Value 2014-2019

Table 42 Distribution of Off-trade Soft Drinks (as sold) by Format: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 43 Distribution of Off-trade Soft Drinks (as sold) by Format and Category: % Volume 2019

Table 44 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: Volume 2019-2024

Table 45 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 46 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: Value 2019-2024

Table 47 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 48 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Table 49 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 50 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 51 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 52 Forecast Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: Volume 2019-2024

Table 53 Forecast Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Definitions

Sources

Summary 1 Research Sources

WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Sales :+91 935 903 8374

Human Resource:+91 20-48532201