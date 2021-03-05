All news

COB LED Market Value Projected to Expand by 2030

The COB LED market is expected to expand at a higher CAGR and touch the valuation of XX Mn/Bn during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030, highlights a new research report added to the document repository of RMoz. The report titled “COB LED Market Report” gives bird’s-eye view of the global COB LED market for the assessment period 2020–2030.

The global COB LED Market report provides a detailed assessment of the market size region-wise and globally, sales analysis, local and global market players and their impact, crucial trends, recent developments, new product launches, opportunities, trade regulations, market growth analysis, and technological innovations. The COB LED market analysts offer an evidence-based assessment of opportunities in key growth areas in various segments.

The COB LED market is estimated to be $$ Bn from USD $$ Bn in 2030. According to our estimates, The global COB LED market will grow at a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of xx.yy% during 2020– 2030.

Some of the critical business stakeholders incorporated in the study are:

By Company

  • Osram Opto
  • Semiconductors
  • Perkinelmer
  • Citizen Electronics
  • Cree
  • Seoul Semiconductor
  • GE Lighting
  • Enlux Lighitng
  • EMTEQ
  • Prophotonix
  • Cooper Lighting
  • LumiShoreLtd
  • Philips Lumileds Lighting
  • Samsung Electronics
  • Leiso Lighting
  • Luminage

    The report performs segmentation of the global COB LED market depending on many crucial parameters such as product, end-use industry, application, and region. Moving forward, it sheds light on various demand and consumption patterns of numerous products available in the market for COB LED .

    Depending on product and application, the global COB LED market is classified into:

    Segment by Type
    Organic Light Emitting Diode
    Inorganic Light Emitting Diode

    Segment by Application
    LED Display
    Traffic Light
    Car Lights
    Others

    Key Insights and Growth Dynamics Covered in the Global COB LED Market Report:

    1. What are the characteristics of the Global [Insert key word] space and market?
    2. What strategies top players are mulling to gain resilience in the backdrop of worldwide disruptions caused by Covid-19?
    3. What product/end-use industry segments in the COB LED market are expected to gather traction by the end of the forecast period?
    4. What is the nature of the vendor landscape in key regional markets?
    5. How will the change in regulations in key countries affect their revenue contribution?
    6. Which impediments and challenges have affected the lucrativeness of the leading regional markets?
    7. Which areas in emerging markets will attract sizable investments in the coming years?

