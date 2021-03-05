All news

Cough, Cold and Allergy Remedies in Western EuropeResearch Report 2021

Western Europe is the third largest region in cough, cold and allergy remedies, and grew by a 0.3% CAGR over the last five years. Convenience was a main driver of growth in the region. Combination medicines, antihistamines and decongestants increased thanks to their efficacy in treating several symptoms at once. Also, the rising health and wellness trend saw quick-fix medicines being substituted by cold and flu remedies targeted to boost the immune system in the longer-term.

Euromonitor International’s Cough, Cold and Allergy Remedies in Western Europe global briefing examines the size, growth trends and potential opportunities in the Consumer Health market. The strategic analyses include assessing the impacts of changing regulations, research breakthroughs and public health concerns on both the market and leading companies. Consumer attitudes towards the products and their personal healthcare needs are also explored.

Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management and Wellbeing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Cough, Cold and Allergy Remedies in Western Europe
Euromonitor International
December 2018
Introduction
Regional Overview
Leading Companies and Brands
Forecast Projections
Country Snapshots

..…continued.

