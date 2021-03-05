Crunchy Chocolate Market worth $1,685 million by 2030 – Exclusive Report by Researchmoz

Analysis of the Global Crunchy Chocolate Market

ResearchMoz recently published a market study which highlights the various factors that are expected to influence the dynamics of the global Crunchy Chocolate market over the forecast period (2020-2030). According to the report, owing to a range of factors including factor 1, factor 2 and factor 3, the global Crunchy Chocolate Market is expected to reach a market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2029.

The presented market study offers an in-depth analysis of the market scenario in the various geographies such as:

By Company

Barry Callebaut

Cargill

Ferrero

Ezaki Glico

Nestle

Mars

Mondelez

Blommer

Brookside

Hershey’s

Valrhona

Foleys Candies LP

Guittard Chocolate Company

Olam

CEMOI

Alpezzi Chocolate

Storck

Amul

FREY

Crown

Segment by Type

Semi Sweet Chocolate

Bitter Chocolate

Pure Bitter Chocolate ===================== Segment by Application

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Specialist Retailers