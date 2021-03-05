All news

Digital Disruption: Store-based Retailers Fight BackResearch Report 2021

Home and garden store-based retailers have been slow to react to the online onslaught. Only recently have leading store-based retailers implemented digital strategies (e.g. online sales, augmented reality and virtual reality etc.) to counteract pure play internet retailers. Innovation doesn’t just stop there, with store-based retailers using Bluetooth technology and mobile apps to quicken customer check-out times and order out-of-stock items in-store.

Euromonitor International’s Digital Disruption: Store-based Retailers Fight Back global briefing offers the big picture view of the size and shape of the Home and Garden market. The report delivers strategic insight into some of the key areas of the market, including emerging regions, countries and categories, as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies opportunities, analyses leading companies and brands, and offers analysis of major factors influencing the market. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success

Product coverage: Gardening, Home Furnishings, Home Improvement, Homewares.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Home and Garden market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Digital Disruption: Store-based Retailers Fight Back
Euromonitor International
December 2018
Introduction
Online Onslaught in Home and Garden
Store-based Retailers Fight Back
Key Takeaways

..…continued.

