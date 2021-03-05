Dishwashers in GermanyMarket Size, Share, By Segmentation, By Region, and By CounSpandrel Glasstry 2026  

The penetration rate of dishwashers in Germany is among the highest in the world, alongside Scandinavian countries and Austria, with the products commonplace in German households for decades. On average, three out of four German households have a dishwasher, thus there remains some potential for further growth from new purchases. In fact, the future prospect of dishwashers’ volume growth is largely weak. On the one hand, the penetration rate means growth potential from further new purchases, whi…
Euromonitor International’s Dishwashers in Germany report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Major Appliances.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Dishwashers market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Dishwashers in Germany
Euromonitor International
April 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
High penetration and shrinking household size pose challenges
Built-in remains ahead of freestanding
Connectivity versus practicality
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
BSH dominates category
Energy revolution begins in the kitchen, where companies adapt
Asian players still have modest presence but acquisitions accelerate growth
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Dishwashers by Category: Volume 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Dishwashers by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales of Dishwashers by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 4 Sales of Dishwashers by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 5 Sales of Dishwashers by Format: % Volume 2014-2019
Table 6 Sales of Dishwashers by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019
Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Dishwashers: % Volume 2015-2019
Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Dishwashers: % Volume 2016-2019
Table 9 Distribution of Dishwashers by Format: % Volume 2014-2019
Table 10 Production of Dishwashers: Total Volume 2014-2019
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Dishwashers by Category: Volume 2019-2024
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Dishwashers by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 13 Forecast Sales of Dishwashers by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
Table 14 Forecast Sales of Dishwashers by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Search for convenience and comfort drives value growth of consumer appliances
Emphasis on premium features
Innovation drives growth for top players
Retailers finally accept need for omnichannel strategy
Further volume sales decline inevitable amidst saturation and recession worries
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 15 Household Penetration of Selected Total Stock Consumer Appliances by Category 2014-2019
Table 16 Replacement Cycles of Consumer Appliances by Category 2014-2019
Table 17 Forecast Household Penetration of Selected Total Stock Consumer Appliances by Category 2019-2024
Table 18 Forecast Replacement Cycles of Consumer Appliances by Category 2019-2024
MARKET DATA
Table 19 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Volume 2014-2019
Table 20 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 21 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 22 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 23 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: Volume 2014-2019
Table 24 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: Value 2014-2019
Table 25 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 26 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 27 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: Volume 2014-2019
Table 28 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 29 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 30 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 31 NBO Company Shares of Major Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019
Table 32 LBN Brand Shares of Major Appliances: % Volume 2016-2019
Table 33 NBO Company Shares of Small Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019
Table 34 LBN Brand Shares of Small Appliances: % Volume 2016-2019
Table 35 Distribution of Major Appliances by Format: % Volume 2014-2019
Table 36 Distribution of Small Appliances by Format: % Volume 2014-2019
Table 37 Forecast Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Volume 2019-2024
Table 38 Forecast Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 39 Forecast Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
Table 40 Forecast Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
Table 41 Forecast Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: Volume 2019-2024
Table 42 Forecast Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: Value 2019-2024
Table 43 Forecast Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
Table 44 Forecast Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: % Value Growth 2019-2024
Table 45 Forecast Sales of Small Appliances by Category: Volume 2019-2024
Table 46 Forecast Sales of Small Appliances by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 47 Forecast Sales of Small Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
Table 48 Forecast Sales of Small Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources
