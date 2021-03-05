Electronic Skin Market Outlook and Opportunities in Grooming Regions 2028

Future Market Insights (FMI) offers a ten-year forecast for the global electronic skin market for the forecast period of 2018 to 2028. With regards to the market value, the comparatively common applications of electronic skin technology in the electronic skin market are estimated to record a significant growth rate. The electronic skin market report demonstrates the global electronic skin market dynamics across seven regional markets: North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Latin America, SEA and Others of APAC, China, Japan, and the Middle East and Africa. These market dynamics influence the present as well as the future outlook of the electronic skin market.

The market study offers an elaborate analysis of the global electronic skin market and features market-related insights on the macro-economic and forecasting factors influencing the adoption of electronic skin technology and their practicality for modern applications. The electronic skin market study includes an exhaustive analysis on the key market trends, challenges, drivers, and the overall market structure. The market report showcases a comprehensive coverage of various stakeholder strategies that facilitate revenue generation in the electronic skin business. As per the research report, the global electronic skin market is segregated with respect to components, applications, and region.

The electronic skin market study starts with an overview of the global market in terms its value. In addition, the market overview chapter also features the analysis of the key trends, challenges, and drivers of the global electronic skin market from the demand, supply, and economy perspectives. Upgrades in electronic skin technology enhances the adoption rate of electronic skin solutions in the healthcare, robotics and consumer electronics domains. Electronic skin is a thin and flexible wearable device that demands the convergence of microelectronics, electricity conducting materials, sensors, and communication & information technologies. The healthcare, robotics, and consumer electronics sectors are expected to register high adoption rates during the forecast period. The integration of multiple types of sensors and/or multifunctional sensors into the electronic skin substrates is estimated to present lucrative opportunities in the safety and security business areas.

Based on the component, the global electronic skin market is segregated into electro-active polymers, photovoltaics, stretchable conductors, and stretchable circuits, among other components. By application, the global electronic skin market is segregated into aerospace & defense, retail, healthcare, telecommunication, consumer electronics, and automotive, among other applications.

An elaborate market analysis has been performed for each electronic skin market segment with regards to the market size in the electronic skin market in every region. This chapter also offers an exhaustive analysis that discusses the current nature of trends in the global electronic skin market.

The next chapter in the electronic skin market study showcases a detailed analysis on the market across specific countries in different regions. It offers an estimated market viewpoint for the forecast duration of 2018 to 2028. The estimation includes trending technological innovations and product offerings in the electronic skin market. This chapter offers an impact analysis that discusses the degree at which the market dynamics are influencing the growth of the global electronic skin market in every region. Geographically, the key regional and country markets studied for the global electronic skin market research include North America [U.S. and Canada]; Latin America [Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America]; Europe [Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe]; Southeast Asia and others of Asia Pacific [India, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand, and Rest of SEA and Others of APAC]; China; Japan; and the Middle East and Africa [Northern Africa, GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East and Africa]. This global electronic skin market report showcases the present scenario as well as the future prospects of growth in the global electronic skin market across all the business regions for the forecast period of 2018 to 2028. The year 2017 has been considered as the base market year, and the market size has been provided for the next twelve months.

To reach a precise forecast, the market study started off by deducing the existing market size, which formed a platform that enabled us to understand the future prospects of growth in the electronic skin market. We have deduced the overall growth trend using different methods of market analysis and as per the technological advancements in the global electronic skin market.

As highlighted previously, the global electronic skin market is segregated into different market segments. Analysis has been performed in terms of the segmental Basis Points System (BPS) to feature the distinct contributions made by individual segments to the growth of the global electronic skin market. This data plays an important role in identifying various trends in the global electronic skin market.

Another key aspect of the global electronic skin market research report is the absolute dollar opportunity analysis performed for each segment. This analysis is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. Absolute dollar opportunity-based analysis is critical in deducing the value of the opportunity that an electronic skin vendor can look forward to gain in the market.

The final chapter of the global electronic skin market research report includes a competitive landscape that provides a dashboard view of the key competitors operating in the electronic skin market. This section offers vendor categories in the market value chain, key differentiators in the market, and their presence in electronic skin portfolio. The final chapter is offers an elaborate comparative assessment of the key market players specific to each market segment in the global electronic skin supply chain. The global electronic skin market research report features segment-based vendor insights that facilitate an in-depth assessment of the growth capabilities in the electronic skin market. Detailed profiles of electronic skin technology developers are included in this chapter, which help evaluate their short-term as well as long-term strategies, key financials, and key product offerings in the global electronic skin market. Some of the key electronic skin market participants profiled in this report include Xsensio, Xenoma, VivaLNK, SMARTLIFEINC LIMITED, ROTEX Global, Plastic Electronics GmbH, Koninklijke Philips N.V., 3M, Intelesens Ltd., Dialog Semiconductor, Physical Optics Corporation, and MC10.

Key segments in the global electronic skin market:

Component Stretchable Circuits Stretchable Conductors Electr-active Polymers Photovoltaics Others



Application Consumer Electronics Automotive Healthcare Telecommunication Retail Aerospace & Defense Others



