Energy Drinks in EgyptMarket Size, Share, By Segmentation, By Region, and By CounSpandrel Glasstry 2026  

Energy drinks continue to be popular in the Egyptian market, especially among teenagers and young adults, with younger consumers in Egypt often being more connected to global trends, and adopting a more westernised lifestyle. High prices and ongoing inflation, although not as severe as during the review period, is still having an impact on purchasing power, which often hits energy drinks core audience of younger consumers, who may have a limited budget. Due to these higher price points, energy d…
Get a free sample report.: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/805069-energy-drinks-in-egypt
Euromonitor International’s Energy Drinks in Egypt report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2014-2018), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-iot-node-and-gateway-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-27
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Energy Drinks market;
Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/chocolate-ingredient-market-2020-global-key-vendors-analysis-revenue-trends-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-11
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-children-bicycle-2020-industry-trends-sales-supply-demand-analysis-forecast-to-2029-2021-01-07
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/patient-portals-market-global-analysis-2021-supply-demand-industry-overview-future-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-01-12
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Energy Drinks in Egypt
Euromonitor International
December 2019
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Headlines
Prospects
Energy Drinks Are Targeted at Younger Consumers, Promoted To Them at Social Occasions and Events
Westernisation Positively Impacts Sales of Energy Drinks As Younger Consumers Emulate Global Trends
Health and Wellness Is A Potential Threat To the Growth of Energy Drinks
Competitive Landscape
Red Bull GmbH Retains Its Lead Distribution, Which Includes Its Sugar-free Variant
Red Bull Competed Through Active Marketing That Includes Sponsor of Events Relevant To Younger Consumers
To Drive Values Sales, Energy Drinks Distribution Focuses on Places Where Consumers Impulse Buy
Category Data
Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Volume 2014-2019
Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Value 2014-2019
Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Volume 2015-2019
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Volume 2016-2019
Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Value 2015-2019
Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Value 2016-2019
Table 9 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Volume 2019-2024
Table 10 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Value 2019-2024
Table 11 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
Table 12 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Value Growth 2019-2024
Executive Summary
Value Sales of Soft Drinks Benefit From A Rise in Unit Prices, and the Growing Health and Wellness Trend Shapes the Landscape
An Increased Interest in the Health and Wellness Trend Impacts Soft Drinks Options As Players Respond To Consumer Demands
in 2019, Pepsi-cola and Coca-Cola Retain Leads With Well-established Carbonates Brands
New Product Developments Focus on Flavour Innovations and Limited Edition Products Based on Egyptian Tastes
As Trade Between African Countries Improves and Price Pressures Decrease, Soft Drinks Will Benefit
Market Data
Table 13 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: Volume 2014-2019
Table 14 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 15 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: Value 2014-2019
Table 16 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 17 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (as sold) by Category: Volume 2019
Table 18 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (as sold) by Category: % Volume 2019
Table 19 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2019
Table 20 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value 2019
Table 21 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: Volume 2014-2019
Table 22 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 23 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 24 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 25 Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: Volume 2014-2019
Table 26 Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 27 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2015-2019
Table 28 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2016-2019
Table 29 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks: % Value 2015-2019
Table 30 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks: % Value 2016-2019
Table 31 Distribution of Off-trade Soft Drinks (as sold) by Format: % Volume 2014-2019
Table 32 Distribution of Off-trade Soft Drinks (as sold) by Format and Category: % Volume 2019
Table 33 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: Volume 2019-2024
Table 34 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
Table 35 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: Value 2019-2024
Table 36 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: % Value Growth 2019-2024
Table 37 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: Volume 2019-2024
Table 38 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
Table 39 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 40 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
Table 41 Forecast Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: Volume 2019-2024
Table 42 Forecast Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
Appendix
Fountain Sales in Egypt
Sources
Summary 1 Research Sources
Continue………….
WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers
Pune – 411028
Maharashtra, India
Sales :+91 935 903 8374
Human Resource:+91 20-48532201https://expresskeeper.com/