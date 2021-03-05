Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Market SWOT Analysis, Industry Size, Growth Opportunities And Forecast TO 2027 | BorgWarner (US), Delphi (UK), Denso (JP)

“

The report titled Global Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: BorgWarner (US), Delphi (UK), Denso (JP), Korens (Korea), Mahle (DE), Continental (DE), LongSheng Tech (CN), Meet (CN), Tianruida (CN), Baote Precise Motor (CN), BARI (CN)

Market Segmentation by Product: Tube EGR Coolers

Finned EGR Coolers



Market Segmentation by Application: Diesel Engines

Gasoline Engines



The Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Tube EGR Coolers

1.2.3 Finned EGR Coolers

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Diesel Engines

1.3.3 Gasoline Engines

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.36 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Industry Trends

2.4.2 Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Market Drivers

2.4.3 Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Market Challenges

2.4.4 Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Market Restraints

3 Global Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Sales

3.1 Global Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Sales by Type (2016-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Revenue by Type (2016-2028)

8.3 Europe Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Sales by Application (2016-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Revenue by Application (2016-2028)

8.4 Europe Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Sales by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.2 Europe Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Revenue by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Sales by Type (2016-2029)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Revenue by Type (2016-2029)

9.3 Asia Pacific Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Sales by Application (2016-2029)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Revenue by Application (2016-2029)

9.4 Asia Pacific Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Sales by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Revenue by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Sales by Type (2016-20210)

10.2.2 Latin America Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Revenue by Type (2016-20210)

10.3 Latin America Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Sales by Application (2016-20210)

10.3.2 Latin America Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Revenue by Application (2016-20210)

10.4 Latin America Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Sales by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.2 Latin America Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Revenue by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Sales by Type (2016-20211)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Revenue by Type (2016-20211)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Sales by Application (2016-20211)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Revenue by Application (2016-20211)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Sales by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Revenue by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 BorgWarner (US)

12.1.1 BorgWarner (US) Corporation Information

12.1.2 BorgWarner (US) Overview

12.1.3 BorgWarner (US) Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 BorgWarner (US) Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Products and Services

12.1.5 BorgWarner (US) Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 BorgWarner (US) Recent Developments

12.2 Delphi (UK)

12.2.1 Delphi (UK) Corporation Information

12.2.2 Delphi (UK) Overview

12.2.3 Delphi (UK) Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Delphi (UK) Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Products and Services

12.2.5 Delphi (UK) Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Delphi (UK) Recent Developments

12.3 Denso (JP)

12.3.1 Denso (JP) Corporation Information

12.3.2 Denso (JP) Overview

12.3.3 Denso (JP) Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Denso (JP) Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Products and Services

12.3.5 Denso (JP) Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Denso (JP) Recent Developments

12.4 Korens (Korea)

12.4.1 Korens (Korea) Corporation Information

12.4.2 Korens (Korea) Overview

12.4.3 Korens (Korea) Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Korens (Korea) Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Products and Services

12.4.5 Korens (Korea) Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Korens (Korea) Recent Developments

12.5 Mahle (DE)

12.5.1 Mahle (DE) Corporation Information

12.5.2 Mahle (DE) Overview

12.5.3 Mahle (DE) Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Mahle (DE) Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Products and Services

12.5.5 Mahle (DE) Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Mahle (DE) Recent Developments

12.6 Continental (DE)

12.6.1 Continental (DE) Corporation Information

12.6.2 Continental (DE) Overview

12.6.3 Continental (DE) Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Continental (DE) Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Products and Services

12.6.5 Continental (DE) Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Continental (DE) Recent Developments

12.7 LongSheng Tech (CN)

12.7.1 LongSheng Tech (CN) Corporation Information

12.7.2 LongSheng Tech (CN) Overview

12.7.3 LongSheng Tech (CN) Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 LongSheng Tech (CN) Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Products and Services

12.7.5 LongSheng Tech (CN) Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 LongSheng Tech (CN) Recent Developments

12.8 Meet (CN)

12.8.1 Meet (CN) Corporation Information

12.8.2 Meet (CN) Overview

12.8.3 Meet (CN) Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Meet (CN) Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Products and Services

12.8.5 Meet (CN) Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Meet (CN) Recent Developments

12.9 Tianruida (CN)

12.9.1 Tianruida (CN) Corporation Information

12.9.2 Tianruida (CN) Overview

12.9.3 Tianruida (CN) Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Tianruida (CN) Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Products and Services

12.9.5 Tianruida (CN) Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Tianruida (CN) Recent Developments

12.10 Baote Precise Motor (CN)

12.10.1 Baote Precise Motor (CN) Corporation Information

12.10.2 Baote Precise Motor (CN) Overview

12.10.3 Baote Precise Motor (CN) Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Baote Precise Motor (CN) Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Products and Services

12.10.5 Baote Precise Motor (CN) Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Baote Precise Motor (CN) Recent Developments

12.11 BARI (CN)

12.11.1 BARI (CN) Corporation Information

12.11.2 BARI (CN) Overview

12.11.3 BARI (CN) Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 BARI (CN) Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Products and Services

12.11.5 BARI (CN) Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Production Mode & Process

13.4 Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Sales Channels

13.4.2 Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Distributors

13.5 Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”