Food Robotics Market Predicted to Accelerate the Growth by 2030

Food Robotics Market: Overview

The growing demand for food to suffice to the needs of the growing population is likely to aid in expansion of the global food robotic market in the forecast period, 2020 to 2030. The rising demand for enhanced productivity in food processing is also expected to promote the growth of the market for food robotics in the coming years. Food robotic technology is considered beyond the mere arrangement of food. Organizations likewise use robots to improve conveyance. Kiwi utilizes an armada of food conveyance bots — various types for each progression simultaneously — to make the vehicle of food to clients as modest and effective as could be expected.

The global food robotics market is classified on the basis of type, payload, function, application, and regions. In terms of type, the market is grouped into articulated, collaborative, cartesian, cylindrical, scara, parallel, and other types such as spherical robots and dual arm robots. Based on classification by payload, the market is trifurcated into low, medium, and high. With respect to categorization by application, the market is grouped into bakery & confectionery products, meat, poultry, and seafood, beverage, processed food, fruits & vegetables, dairy products, and others such as infant food & convenience food.

This report discusses the possibilities of better revenue generation for the global food robotics market during the forecast period. It also emphasizes on the key drivers, restraints, challenges, and upcoming opportunities that will help to shape the future of the market in terms of revenue generation. The report further throws light on the impact of the novel coronavirus on the market. It also highlights the list of food robotics market manufacturers and the recent innovations contributed by them for the benefit of the entire market.

Food Robotics Market: Drivers and Restraints

The increase in population and their growing demand for food and food products have propelled the overall food and beverage sector. The increasing demand for ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat products owing to its longer shelf life and easy-to-cook properties, are further expected to promote the growth of the market. The processed food is further sent to the large-scale food manufacturing plants for automation for maintaining the consistency and quality of the food. They are then stored in Stock Keeping Units or SKUs. Food robotics is rapidly getting implemented these days during the process of production, frozen food, chilled and dried packaged products. Additionally, the increasing demand from the dairy and baked food products is also expected to help boost the market for food robotics market in the coming years.

Food Robotics Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the players operating in this market include;

Denso Corporation

ABB Group

Omron Corporation

Kawasaki Heay Industries Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Universal Robots A/S

Asic Robotics AG

Fuji Robotics

Food Robotics Market: Regional Insights

From a regional point of view, the global food robotics market is widespread into five major regions namely North America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Among these, the market was dominated by Asia Pacific and is likely to continue doing so in the forecast period as well. This is attributed to the increasing number of food production units, coupled with the rise in adoption of automated processing and production of RTE foods in the developing nations.

