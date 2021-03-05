Garbarino SA in Retailing (Argentina)Market Size, Share, By Segmentation, By Region, and By CounSpandrel Glasstry 2026  

All news

With 114 outlets across the country, Garbarino is the leading player in electronics and appliance specialist retailers in Argentina, in terms of outlet numbers. During 2016, Garbarino continued to focus on further reinforcing its presence in Argentina and building its value share in retailing by opening additional outlets under the Garbarino brand.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

