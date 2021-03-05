Global Air Treatment Products in Australia Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country for 2020

Air purifiers was again one of the best performers in air treatment products in 2019. Increasing awareness of indoor air pollution continued to be a leading growth driver for air purifiers. The health benefits that an air purifier provide to a household are being communicated effectively to consumers. Furthermore, as air purifiers become more connected, consumers appreciate the ease of operating them as well as the information they can obtain in terms of monitoring indoor air pollution. Air puri…
Euromonitor International’s Air Treatment Products in Australia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Small Appliances.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Air Treatment Products market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Air Treatment Products in Australia
Euromonitor International
April 2020
HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Air purifiers continues to record strong growth
Warmer weather conditions in Australia ensure consistent year-round sales of air conditioners
Energy efficiency and price remain leading consumer considerations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Dyson takes top spot in air purifiers
Private label holds the biggest share in cooling fans
Air conditioners leader Daikin launches new Lite/Multi Lite range
CHART 1 Daikin Lite System
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: Volume 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 4 Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 5 Sales of Air Conditioners by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Air Treatment Products: % Volume 2015-2019
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Air Treatment Products: % Volume 2016-2019
Table 8 Distribution of Air Treatment Products by Format: % Volume 2014-2019
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: Volume 2019-2024
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
…continued
