Global Air Treatment Products in Australia Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country for 2020

Air purifiers was again one of the best performers in air treatment products in 2019. Increasing awareness of indoor air pollution continued to be a leading growth driver for air purifiers. The health benefits that an air purifier provide to a household are being communicated effectively to consumers. Furthermore, as air purifiers become more connected, consumers appreciate the ease of operating them as well as the information they can obtain in terms of monitoring indoor air pollution. Air puri…

Get Free Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1010820-air-treatment-products-in-australia

Euromonitor International’s Air Treatment Products in Australia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-iot-cloud-platform-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-27

Product coverage: Small Appliances.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/viral-detection-market-2020-global-trend-segmentation-and-opportunities-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-07

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/stainless-steel-sheets-market-2020-global-leading-companies-analysis-revenue-trends-and-forecasts-2026-2021-01-11

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Air Treatment Products market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop. Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/medical-lab-software-market-global-analysis-2021-supply-demand-industry-overview-future-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-01-12

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Air Treatment Products in Australia

Euromonitor International

April 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Air purifiers continues to record strong growth

Warmer weather conditions in Australia ensure consistent year-round sales of air conditioners

Energy efficiency and price remain leading consumer considerations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Dyson takes top spot in air purifiers

Private label holds the biggest share in cooling fans

Air conditioners leader Daikin launches new Lite/Multi Lite range

CHART 1 Daikin Lite System

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 4 Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 5 Sales of Air Conditioners by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Air Treatment Products: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Air Treatment Products: % Volume 2016-2019

Table 8 Distribution of Air Treatment Products by Format: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

…continued

Contact Us:

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 203 500 2763 (UK)

971 0503084105