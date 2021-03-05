All news

Global Air Treatment Products in Spain Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Air treatment products is a well-established category in Spain due to the country’s generally hot temperatures during the summer months, with seasonality therefore a major factor driving demand. 2019 had seen an upturn in demand for air treatment products as a result of a heatwave in addition to the positive evolution of the housing market. However, the emergence of the pandemic in 2020 and subsequent lockdown introduced in March resulted in a significant decline for the largest category of cool…

Euromonitor International’s Air Treatment Products in Spain report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Air Purifiers, Cooling, Dehumidifiers, Humidifiers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Air Treatment Products market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore,

Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Consumers prioritise expenditure during lockdown with closure of non-essential retailers and construction also impacting demand for air treatment products in 2020
Greater interest in maintaining greater hygiene levels in the home during the pandemic supports demand for humidifiers and to some extent air purifiers
Haier gains overall leadership of air treatment products in 2020 while several players in humidifiers experience double-digit volume growth
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Short-term recovery for air treatment products predicted with some areas showing increasing maturity or lack of interest from consumers
Increasing interest in clean, hygienic living environments will support stronger performance of air purifiers over forecast period
Cecotec launches innovative air purifier targeting businesses but could expand further potential for consumer market
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Air Treatment Pr

