Global Asian Speciality Drinks Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025 

Asian Speciality Drinks in Brazil

Asian speciality drinks were not available in Brazil in 2020. There is no tradition of consumption of such products in the country, hence it is unlikely this category will emerge over the forecast period.

Get Free Sample Report : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6167974-asian-speciality-drinks-in-brazil

Euromonitor International’s Asian Speciality Drinks in Brazil report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also Read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-digital-audio-workstations-daws-market-size-study-by-component-software-and-services-by-software-deployment-on-premises-and-cloud-by-os-compatibility-mac-windows-and-others-by-end-user-commercial-and-non-commercial-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-27

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-chemical-biological-radiological-and-nuclear-cbrn-security-market-2020-share-trend-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-07

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Asian Speciality Drinks market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/guest-room-management-system-market-2020-global-analysis-industry-growth-current-trends-and-forecast-till-2024-2021-01-08

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/clean-technology-market-2021-global-share-trends-segmentation-analysis-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-01-12

With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Asian Speciality Drinks in Brazil

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

2020 IMPACT

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on soft drinks

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

Foodservice vs retail split

What next for soft drinks?

CHART 1 Soft Drinks Off-Trade Volume Sales Growth Scenarios: 2018-2025

CHART 2 Soft Drinks On-Trade Volume Sales Growth Scenarios: 2018-2025

CHART 3 Soft Drinks Impact of Drivers on Off-Trade Volume Sales: 2017-2025

CHART 4 Soft Drinks Impact of Drivers on On-Trade Volume Sales: 2017-2025

MARKET DATA

Table 1 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (as sold) by Category: Volume 2019

Table 6 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (as sold) by Category: % Volume 2019

Table 7 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2019

Table 8 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value 2019

Table 9 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 10 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 11 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 12 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 13 Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: Volume 2015-2020

Table 14 Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 15 NBO Company Shares of Total Soft Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020

Table 16 LBN Brand Shares of Total Soft Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020

Table 17 NBO Company Shares of On-trade Soft Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020

Table 18 LBN Brand Shares of On-trade Soft Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020

Table 19 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020

Table 20 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020

Table 21 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks: % Value 2016-2020

Table 22 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks: % Value 2017-2020

Table 23 Penetration of Private Label in Off-trade Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 24 Penetration of Private Label in Off-trade Soft Drinks by Category: % Value 2015-2020

Table 25 Distribution of Off-trade Soft Drinks (as sold) by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 26 Distribution of Off-trade Soft Drinks (as sold) by Format and Category: % Volume 2020

Table 27 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: Volume 2020-2025

Table 28 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 29 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: Value 2020-2025

Table 30 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 31 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 32 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 33 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 34 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 35 Forecast Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: Volume 2020-2025

Table 36 Forecast Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

APPENDIX

Fountain sales in Brazil

Trends

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

….continued

Contact Us:

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105