All news

Global Baked Goods Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, And By Country 2021 – 2023

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Baked Goods Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, And By Country 2021 – 2023

Baked goods is set to record moderate retail current value growth but a slight decline in retail volume growth in 2020, while the closure of foodservice in Morocco during the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to result in a significant drop in foodservice volume.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :- https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/858328-baked-goods-in-morocco

Euromonitor International’s Baked Goods in Morocco report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-wind-turbine-rotor-blades-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Bread, Cakes, Dessert Mixes, Frozen Baked Goods, Pastries.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/bismaleimide-market-global-key-players-trends-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-forecast-to-2024-2021-02-25

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

\ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-sterile-single-use-syringes-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Baked Goods market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-magnetic-mixer-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Baked Goods in Morocco
Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Part of Moroccan culture, baked goods records some growth but at a slower rate than seen previously
International players are expanding their base in baked goods in Morocco
Authorities aim to foster good practice, skills and knowledge and ensure quality in baked goods
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Baked goods will see strong current value growth as they are consumed with most meals daily
Artisanal will continue to dominate baked goods thanks to its good price/quality ratio
Growing interest in organic and healthy varieties of bread in Morocco as wellness trends accelerate
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Baked Goods: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Baked Goods: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Baked Goods by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Global Back Office Outsourcing in Financial Services Market 2025: Accenture, Infosys, TCS, Attra Infotech, Birlasoft, Capgemini, Cognizant, Dell, eClerx, Endava

anita_adroit

The primary motive of this newly composed research report is to elucidate versatile information on complex market developments, highlighting crucial elements such as research methodologies, trend evaluation, company reviews and the like. Based on these versatile information sets, market players in global Back Office Outsourcing in Financial Services market can effectively deliver remunerative business decisions. […]
All news

Global PVDC Barrier Material Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024 

gutsy-wise

Summary PVDC Barrier Material Market in Italy – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026   Polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC) Barrier Material was one of the first polymers to be commercialized. Due to low gas and vapor permeability, it is widely used in the manufacture of food and consumer goods packaging, as well as in areas […]
All news

Global Hot Dogs and Sausages Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027) |WH Group (Smithfield Foods), Tyson Foods (Hillshire Brands), Oscar Mayer, CampofrÃ­o Food Group

reporthive

“ LOS ANGELES, United States: The global Hot Dogs and Sausages Market presents insights on the current and future industry trends, enabling the readers to identify the products and services, hence driving the revenue growth and profitability. The research report provides a detailed analysis of all the major factors impacting the market on a global […]