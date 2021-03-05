Global Baked Goods Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, And By Country 2026

Baked goods benefits from COVID-19 in 2020, due to consumers spending more time at home during lockdowns resulting in a higher number of snacking occasions. This includes both adults working from home and children who have been off school. This is in contrast to the review period, where baked goods was seeing declines and challenges from healthy eating trends, which were driven by concerns over sugar consumption and obesity. In particular, frozen baked goods benefitted from stockpiling and conve…
Euromonitor International’s Baked Goods in Switzerland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Bread, Cakes, Dessert Mixes, Frozen Baked Goods, Pastries.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Baked Goods market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Table of Contents
Baked Goods in Switzerland
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Baked goods sees a boost from lockdowns caused by COVID-19, in contrast to previous healthy eating trend placing downwards pressure on category
Players adapt sales strategies to meet changing consumer demands due to COVID-19
Private label players continue to top the list, as artisanal producers see small declines due to ongoing challenges
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Flat growth expected due to negative health image overall, with consumers set to seek the most convenient options
Health and wellness trends drive the development of free-from and organic variants
Production capacity undisturbed, however declines expected in 2021-2022 due to changing consumption patterns
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Pastries by Type: % Value 2015-2020
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Baked Goods: % Value 2016-2020
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Baked Goods: % Value 2017-2020
Table 8 Distribution of Baked Goods by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
….continued
