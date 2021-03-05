All news

Global Baked Goods Market Research Report 2021 – 2023

To try and control the spread of COVID-19, the Malaysian government introduced its Movement Control Order (MCO) on 18 March. Concerned about possible food shortages this resulted in consumers stockpiling a range of packaged food, including packaged leavened bread and packaged pastries. These products are commonly consumed for breakfast, often being paired with sweet spreads. Packaged leavened bread is also largely affordable, providing a suitable and filling food option for families, including l…

Euromonitor International’s Baked Goods in Malaysia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bread, Cakes, Dessert Mixes, Frozen Baked Goods, Pastries.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Baked Goods market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore,

Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Baked Goods in Malaysia
Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Local producers come under pressure to meet increased demand for packaged leavened bread
Kawan benefiting from increased interest in frozen baked goods
Distribution issues harm unpackaged baked goods sales
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Unpackaged baked goods set to benefit from good taste and good value
Health on the menu as companies adapt to changing consumer demands
Foodservice sales set for slow recovery as consumers venture out again
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Baked Goods: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Baked Goods: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Baked Goods by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….continued

