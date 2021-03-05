Global Baked Goods Market Research Report 2021 – 2023

To try and control the spread of COVID-19, the Malaysian government introduced its Movement Control Order (MCO) on 18 March. Concerned about possible food shortages this resulted in consumers stockpiling a range of packaged food, including packaged leavened bread and packaged pastries. These products are commonly consumed for breakfast, often being paired with sweet spreads. Packaged leavened bread is also largely affordable, providing a suitable and filling food option for families, including l…

Euromonitor International’s Baked Goods in Malaysia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bread, Cakes, Dessert Mixes, Frozen Baked Goods, Pastries.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Baked Goods in Malaysia

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Local producers come under pressure to meet increased demand for packaged leavened bread

Kawan benefiting from increased interest in frozen baked goods

Distribution issues harm unpackaged baked goods sales

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Unpackaged baked goods set to benefit from good taste and good value

Health on the menu as companies adapt to changing consumer demands

Foodservice sales set for slow recovery as consumers venture out again

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Baked Goods: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Baked Goods: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Baked Goods by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….continued

