Global Baked Goods Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis has increased the frequency of sit-down breakfasts in the home as high schools and universities closed and the government recommended that consumers work from home when possible. Bread benefited from home seclusion as a popular component of Swedish breakfasts. As modes of socialisation moved towards the home, rather than cafés, the pandemic has also boosted sales of cakes and pastries. Fika (translates as “coffee and cake break”, but implies a concept, state or…

Euromonitor International’s Baked Goods in Sweden report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bread, Cakes, Dessert Mixes, Frozen Baked Goods, Pastries.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Coronavirus (COVID-19) increases frequency of sit-down breakfasts to boost sales of baked goods
COVID-19 increases the convenience appeal of packaged baked goods although unpackaged and other breakfast alternatives limit packaged sales
Pågen responds to healthy eating and added-value demands to retain leading position
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Strong health trend favours “fresher and healthier” unpackaged baked goods, while residual home-baking trend boosts dessert mixes
More and more consumers seek convenience, high-quality baked goods and convivial shopping in small artisan bakeries

