Global Baked Goods Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025 

Baked Goods in North Macedonia
As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, the government of North Macedonia implemented strict measures related to the distribution and handling of food which are applicable to the baked goods category. These restrictions are expected to have a particular impact on the distribution and handling of bread, both packaged and unpackaged.
Euromonitor International’s Baked Goods in North Macedonia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Bread, Cakes, Dessert Mixes, Frozen Baked Goods, Pastries.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 brings further regulations to baked goods manufacturing as category faces shortages
Demand for packaged products boosted by COVID-19 pandemic as consumers seek longer lasting products
New local player Algomak dooel emerges in frozen baked goods
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Companies respond to health and wellness trends with product development and innovation
Taste for world cuisine supports growth of packaged flat bread
High per capita consumption of baked goods continues to fuel growth
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Baked Goods: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Baked Goods: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Baked Goods by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
….continued
