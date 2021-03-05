All news

Global Bottled Water in Slovakia Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country for 2020

Carbonates continued to see strong off-trade volume and current value growth in 2019, despite a new regulation from the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) from 1 January which compelled soft drinks manufacturers to provide information on product ingredients and expiration dates. Tonic water/bitters and other non-cola carbonates, categories within non-cola carbonates, recorded the fastest off-trade volume growth rates in 2019. The general perception is that the…

Euromonitor International’s Carbonates in Nigeria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2014-2018), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Cola Carbonates, Non-Cola Carbonates.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Carbonates market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Carbonates in Nigeria
Euromonitor International
December 2019

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines
Prospects
Non-cola Carbonates Performs Well Thanks To New Launches
Steady Growth Expected Along With Economic Recovery
A Variety of Pack Sizes To Meet Different Needs
Competitive Landscape
Coca-Cola Nigeria Dominates Carbonates in Nigeria
Rite Foods Sees the Best Performance for A Second Consecutive Year
Sustained Marketing/advertising Campaigns by Leading Companies
Category Data
Table 1 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: Volume 2014-2019
Table 2 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: Value 2014-2019
Table 3 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 4 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 5 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Volume 2014-2019
Table 6 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 7 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 8 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 9 Leading Flavours for Non-cola Carbonates: % Volume 2014-2019
Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Volume 2015-2019
Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Volume 2016-2019
Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Value 2015-2019
Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Value 2016-2019
Table 14 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Volume 2019-2024
Table 15 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 16 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
Table 17 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

…continued

