Global Breakfast Cereals in South Africa Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2026

Incidence of dry eye problems in Singapore could decline given changing lifestyle factors emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic. With more consumers staying indoors and working from home instead of being in air-conditioned offices for long periods of time, symptoms of dry eye will fall. In addition, indoor seclusion due to social distancing might also translate into increased wearing of spectacles rather than contact lenses, thus lowering the risk of dry eye. This means that demand for standard ey…
GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1010243-breakfast-cereals-in-south-africa
Euromonitor International’s Breakfast Cereals in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Also Read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/pericardial-disease-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2021—2027-2021-01-21
Product coverage: Bread, Cakes, Dessert Mixes, Frozen Baked Goods, Pastries.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Also Read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/highlighter-market-core-analysis-2021-2026-trends-segmentation-leading-companies-and-more-2021-01-25
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Breakfast Cereals in South Africa market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Also Read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-fire-alarm-systems-market-2021-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-28
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Also Read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/western-wear-market-2021-2027-business-analysis-future-opportunities-leading-companies-and-more-2021-01-29
Breakfast Cereals in South Africa
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Shifting lifestyle factors in response to COVID-19 reduce incidence of dry eye
New behaviours in response to COVID-19 to limit demand for allergy eye care
Global players benefit from strong brand awareness and consumer trust
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Developments in eyewear could cannibalise demand for eye care
Eye care competitive landscape to remain consolidated
Rising preventive health awareness raises demand for eye care
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Eye Care by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Eye Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Eye Care: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Eye Care: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Eye Care by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Eye Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 13 Penetration of Private Label in Consumer Health by Category: % Value 2015-2020
Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 15 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
APPENDIX
OTC registration and classification
Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification
Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine
Switches
Summary 1 OTC: Switches 2019-2020
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
DEFINITIONS
SOURCES
Summary 2 Research Sources…CONTINUE
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://expresskeeper.com/