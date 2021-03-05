Global Breakfast Cereals Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, And By Country 2021 – 2023

Muesli and granola, the largest categories in breakfast cereals, has seen the home seclusion aimed at containing COVID-19 help to reverse the downward trend it has seen since 2017. Before pandemic, muesli and granola had recorded double-digit growth for four consecutive years up to 2016 to become the largest category, but it had been suffering from an excess supply since 2017. While manufacturers strengthened their production lines in response to increasing popularity, the boom peaked and the ca…

Euromonitor International’s Breakfast Cereals in Japan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Hot Cereals, RTE Cereals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Breakfast Cereals market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

