Global Breakfast Cereals Market Insights, Overview, Analysis And Forecast 2026

Nestlé Maroc SA is set to maintain its lead in breakfast cereals in Morocco in current value terms in 2020, mainly thanks to its children’s breakfast cereals brands Nesquik, Nestlé Lion and Nestlé Chocapic. These brands offer affordable prices and have growing availability, two factors which are of key importance during the COVID-19 pandemic, when household budgets have shrunk. The company also offers a wide variety of appetising flavours and attractive packaging of its products, and it has a ve…

Euromonitor International’s Breakfast Cereals in Morocco report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Hot Cereals, RTE Cereals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Breakfast Cereals market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Breakfast Cereals in Morocco

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Nestlé Maroc continues to dominate breakfast cereals thanks to its good reputation, innovation and affordability

The competitive landscape sees little change in 2020 as consumers stick with popular and widely available brands

Wide product range leads modern grocery retailers to dominate distribution

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Busy lifestyles and promotional activities will contribute to growth, particularly in children’s breakfast cereals

The health trend and social media will contribute to growth in muesli and granola in the future

Private label will grow in line with modern grocery retailers and e-commerce expansion

CATEGORY DATA

….continued

