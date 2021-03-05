Global Breakfast Cereals Market Insights, Overview, Analysis And Forecast 2026

Nestlé Maroc SA is set to maintain its lead in breakfast cereals in Morocco in current value terms in 2020, mainly thanks to its children’s breakfast cereals brands Nesquik, Nestlé Lion and Nestlé Chocapic. These brands offer affordable prices and have growing availability, two factors which are of key importance during the COVID-19 pandemic, when household budgets have shrunk. The company also offers a wide variety of appetising flavours and attractive packaging of its products, and it has a ve…
Euromonitor International’s Breakfast Cereals in Morocco report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Hot Cereals, RTE Cereals.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
Breakfast Cereals in Morocco
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Nestlé Maroc continues to dominate breakfast cereals thanks to its good reputation, innovation and affordability
The competitive landscape sees little change in 2020 as consumers stick with popular and widely available brands
Wide product range leads modern grocery retailers to dominate distribution
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Busy lifestyles and promotional activities will contribute to growth, particularly in children’s breakfast cereals
The health trend and social media will contribute to growth in muesli and granola in the future
Private label will grow in line with modern grocery retailers and e-commerce expansion
CATEGORY DATA
