Global Breakfast Cereals Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025 

Breakfast Cereals in Ireland
Breakfast cereals is showing healthy growth in 2020, having benefitted from stockpiling during periods of lockdown. The wide availability of breakfast cereals, along with the long shelf life, ease of storage and reasonable prices, all worked in the category’s favour, thus leading to the boost in sales seen. In particular, muesli and granola is seeing double-digit growth, supported by the health and wellness trend, which is also benefiting products in oats and flakes which are positioned as being…
Euromonitor International’s Breakfast Cereals in Ireland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Hot Cereals, RTE Cereals.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Breakfast Cereals market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Table of Contents
Breakfast Cereals in Ireland
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Breakfast cereals benefits from stockpiling due to lockdowns, thanks to long shelf life and ease of storage
Children’s breakfast cereals sees ongoing slump, due to unhealthy image and increase in home-cooked breakfasts
Kellogg maintains its company lead thanks to ongoing innovation to meet changing consumer needs, as domestic Flahavan’s tops the brand list
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Health and wellness trend continues to stimulate demand in muesli and granola
Private label brands set to benefit from reduced consumer spending power
Multinational players hold strongest positions during disruptions, due to greater financial and distribution powers
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Breakfast Cereals: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Breakfast Cereals: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Breakfast Cereals by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
….continued
