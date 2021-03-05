All news

Global Breakfast Cereals Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025 

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Breakfast Cereals Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025 

Breakfast Cereals in Ireland

Breakfast cereals is showing healthy growth in 2020, having benefitted from stockpiling during periods of lockdown. The wide availability of breakfast cereals, along with the long shelf life, ease of storage and reasonable prices, all worked in the category’s favour, thus leading to the boost in sales seen. In particular, muesli and granola is seeing double-digit growth, supported by the health and wellness trend, which is also benefiting products in oats and flakes which are positioned as being…

Get Free Sample Report :  https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4689794-breakfast-cereals-in-ireland

Euromonitor International’s Breakfast Cereals in Ireland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also Read :     http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-flame-retardant-suit-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-27-31751927

Product coverage: Hot Cereals, RTE Cereals.

Also Read:    http://www.marketwatch.com/story/sanitary-pads-market-report-2021-by-supply-demand-consumption-sale-price-share-revenue-and-top-manufacturers-2021-01-05

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read:   http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-ai-in-oil-and-gas-market-share-trends-opportunities-projection-revenue-analysis-forecast-outlook-2026-2021-01-08

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Breakfast Cereals market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read:    http://www.marketwatch.com/story/occupant-classification-system-ocs-market-2020-industry-survey-market-size-competitive-trends-outlook-and-forecasts-2026-2021-01-13

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

 

 

Table of Contents

Breakfast Cereals in Ireland

Euromonitor International

December 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Breakfast cereals benefits from stockpiling due to lockdowns, thanks to long shelf life and ease of storage

Children’s breakfast cereals sees ongoing slump, due to unhealthy image and increase in home-cooked breakfasts

Kellogg maintains its company lead thanks to ongoing innovation to meet changing consumer needs, as domestic Flahavan’s tops the brand list

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Health and wellness trend continues to stimulate demand in muesli and granola

Private label brands set to benefit from reduced consumer spending power

Multinational players hold strongest positions during disruptions, due to greater financial and distribution powers

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Breakfast Cereals: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Breakfast Cereals: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Breakfast Cereals by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

 

….continued

 

 

Contact Us:

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

 

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

 

 

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Natural Single Crystal diamond Market 2020 | Strategic Assessment by Top Players like Huanghe Whirlwind, Element Six, Zhengzhou Sino-Crystal, Sumitomo Electric, CR GEMS Diamond, Zhongnan Diamond, DeBeers, Alrosa, Lucara, and More?

Alex

“ Data is definitely the new oil of today’s world. To move forward in a challenging and linearly transforming environment, it becomes extremely crucial to collect, analyze, and evaluate data to overcome obstacles and support the decision-making aspects of a business. Dataintelo provides the right support any business needs in the form of its meticulous […]
All news

LED Pattern Effect Lights Market Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends up to 2027| ROBE, ETC, Clay Paky

QY Research

Los Angeles, United State, February 2021, – – QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on the global LED Pattern Effect Lights market, covering growth prospects, market development potential, profitability, supply and demand, and other important subjects. The report presented here comes out as a highly reliable source of information and data on […]
All news

Global Gulf Stream Sea Water Market 2020 Top Industry Players – SEPPIC, RINOZINE, Green Stone Swiss

prachi

Global Gulf Stream Sea Water Market Growth 2020-2025 provides a detailed analysis of the market covering the examination of the current situation of the market. The report analyzes factors affecting the market’s growth across various segments. Here the report covers the rapidly changing global Gulf Stream Sea Water market scenario and initial and future assessment […]