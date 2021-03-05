All news

Global Carbonates in Slovakia Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country for 2020

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Carbonates in Slovakia Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country for 2020

Concentrates remained a comparatively small category within soft drinks in Nigeria in 2019, but continued to see strong off-trade volume and value growth. Given that a high percentage of the Nigerian population live below the poverty line, concentrates offer them the opportunity to consume cheap soft drinks, due to their low unit price. Parents like to put a soft drink in their children’s lunch boxes for school, and concentrates offer middle- and lower-income parents a cheaper alternative. The R…

Get Free Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1201027-concentrates-in-nigeria

Euromonitor International’s Concentrates in Nigeria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2014-2018), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-neurosurgical-instruments-package-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-27

Product coverage: Liquid Concentrates, Powder Concentrates.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/automotive-waste-management-market-2020-global-trend-segmentation-and-opportunities-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-07

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/dc-power-system-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast-2021—2026-2021-01-11

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Concentrates market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-wireless-sensor-network-market-2021-recent-trends-industry-share-size-demands-regional-survey-and-swot-analysis-till-2026-2021-01-12

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Concentrates in Nigeria
Euromonitor International
December 2019

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines
Prospects
Impressive Growth Expected in Concentrates Over the Forecast Period
Liquid Concentrates Leads Growth Due To Wider Availability and Smaller Pack Sizes
Powder Concentrates Remain Popular for Their Portability
Competitive Landscape
Suntory Beverage and Food Nigeria Dominates Due To High Brand Equity
Some Consumers Look for More Affordable Options
No Key New Launches As Players Concentrate on Ensuring Availability
Category Data
Concentrates Conversions
Summary 1 Concentrates Conversion Factors for Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Format
Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: Volume 2014-2019
Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 5 Leading Flavours for Off-trade Liquid Concentrates: % Volume 2014-2019
Table 6 Leading Flavours for Off-trade Powder Concentrates: % Volume 2014-2019
Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2015-2019
Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2016-2019
Table 9 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Concentrates: % Value 2015-2019
Table 10 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Concentrates: % Value 2016-2019
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Liquid Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2015-2019
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Liquid Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2016-2019
Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Powder Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2015-2019
Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Powder Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2016-2019
Table 15 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: Volume 2019-2024
Table 16 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
Table 17 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 18 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

…continued

Contact Us:

[email protected]
Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)
Ph: +44 203 500 2763 (UK)
971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Autonomous Car Technology Market Future Growth Factors and Opportunities, SWOT Analysis, By Top Players- Volvo Daimler BMW Audi General Motors Toyota Ford Tesla Honda Cisco Cohda Wireless Altera Delphi Google Nissan Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Hyundai Mitsubishi Mazda Aisin Seiki

anita_adroit

“The Global Autonomous Car Technology Market has been experiencing a significant growth since past few years and is expected to grow further at even higher pace in coming years. There are several growth factors responsible for such surge in the market. The Global Autonomous Car Technology Market report offers a deep analysis about the Global […]
All news

4K Microscope Camera Market Outlook, Development Factors, Latest Opportunities and Forecast 2027 | Caltex Digital Microscopes, Olympus, LW Scientific

QY Research

“ The report titled Global 4K Microscope Camera Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global 4K Microscope Camera market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth […]
All news News

Porcelain Insulators Market Size, Top Key Players, Applications, Business Statistics, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: The Reports Globe added a new major research report covering the Porcelain Insulators Market. The study aims to provide global investors with a groundbreaking decision-making tool that covers the key fundamentals of the Porcelain Insulators market. The research report will give the total global market revenue with historical analysis, metrics including total […]