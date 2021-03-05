Global Carbonates in Slovakia Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country for 2020

Concentrates remained a comparatively small category within soft drinks in Nigeria in 2019, but continued to see strong off-trade volume and value growth. Given that a high percentage of the Nigerian population live below the poverty line, concentrates offer them the opportunity to consume cheap soft drinks, due to their low unit price. Parents like to put a soft drink in their children’s lunch boxes for school, and concentrates offer middle- and lower-income parents a cheaper alternative. The R…

Product coverage: Liquid Concentrates, Powder Concentrates.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Concentrates in Nigeria

Euromonitor International

December 2019

Headlines

Prospects

Impressive Growth Expected in Concentrates Over the Forecast Period

Liquid Concentrates Leads Growth Due To Wider Availability and Smaller Pack Sizes

Powder Concentrates Remain Popular for Their Portability

Competitive Landscape

Suntory Beverage and Food Nigeria Dominates Due To High Brand Equity

Some Consumers Look for More Affordable Options

No Key New Launches As Players Concentrate on Ensuring Availability

Category Data

Concentrates Conversions

Summary 1 Concentrates Conversion Factors for Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Format

Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 5 Leading Flavours for Off-trade Liquid Concentrates: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 6 Leading Flavours for Off-trade Powder Concentrates: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2015-2019

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2016-2019

Table 9 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Concentrates: % Value 2015-2019

Table 10 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Concentrates: % Value 2016-2019

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Liquid Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2015-2019

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Liquid Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2016-2019

Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Powder Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2015-2019

Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Powder Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2016-2019

Table 15 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Table 16 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 17 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 18 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

…continued

