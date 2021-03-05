All news

Global Cigarettes Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, And By Country 2026

Asia Pacific is the largest cigarette market in volume sales, accounting for 65% of global cigarette consumption in 2018. While the sales are set to decline over the forecast period due to a combination of tightening legislative landscape and further price increases, new variants such as flavoured capsule cigarettes and slim/super slim formats promise great growth potential among younger adult smokers.

Euromonitor International’s Cigarettes in Asia Pacific global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Tobacco market, highlighting major industry trends and categories as well as the factors affecting operating environment. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers impartial, strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, legislative restrictions or pricing influences. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and where it is headed.

Product coverage: Cigarettes, Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco, Smokeless Tobacco, E-Vapour Products and Heated Tobacco.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Tobacco market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Introduction
Regional Overview
Leading Companies and Brands
Forecast Projections
Country Snapshots….continued

