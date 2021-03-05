Global Coca-Cola Co, The in Soft Drinks Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025 

Coca-Cola Co, The in Soft Drinks (World)

Coca-Cola continues to maintain its leading position in global soft drinks by value in 2020, driven by its strong carbonates portfolio. Nevertheless, the company has continually diversified into other categories such as juice and dairy in order to consolidate its position. With the impact of the Coronavirus

pandemic, the company announced plans to streamline its product portfolio to 200 brands, as well as enhance its digital capabilities such as e-commerce to drive at-home consumption.

Euromonitor International’s Coca-Cola Co, The in Soft Drinks (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business, examining its performance in theSoft Drinks industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.

Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Energy Drinks, Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Soft Drinks market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Table of Contents

Scope f the Report

introduction

State of Play

Strategic Evaluation

Exposure to Future Growth

Competitive Positioning

Carbonates

Bottled Water

Juice and RTD Tea

RTD Coffee, Sports Drinks and Energy Drinks

Key Findings

Appendix

….continued

