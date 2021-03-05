All news

Global ConAgra Brands Inc in Packaged Food Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025 

ConAgra Brands Inc in Packaged Food (World)

ConAgra is one of the biggest US packaged food players. Sizable M&A activities from 2016 onwards enlarged the company’s shares especially in ready meals, processed food and savoury snacks. Increased at-home eating during the Coronavirus pandemic also gave rise to strong performance growth for most major brands. In 2021 and beyond, focus on healthier frozen ready meals and savoury snacks with plant-based, high-protein and low-carb attributes will be a crucial driver for the company to sustain.

Euromonitor International’s ConAgra Brands Inc in Packaged Food (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business, examining its performance in the Packaged Food market. The report examines company shares by region and sector, brand portfolio and new product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.

Product coverage: Cooking Ingredients and Meals, Dairy Products and Alternatives, Snacks, Staple Foods.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Table of Contents

Introduction

State of Play

Exposure to Future Growth

Competitive Positioning

Ready Meals

Savoury Snacks

Key Findings

Appendix

