Global Concentrates Market Research Report 2021 – 2023

Towards the end of the review period, volume sales of concentrates was dropping notably. However, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, concentrates is anticipated to recover, with volume sales growing noticeably. The economic repercussions of the pandemic have led to rising unemployment rates in Uruguay and subsequent declining disposable incomes. As a result, consumers have been forced to gravitate towards value products within soft drinks. As concentrates are often much lower priced a…

Euromonitor International’s Concentrates in Uruguay report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Liquid Concentrates, Powder Concentrates.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Concentrates in Uruguay

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Declining disposable incomes lead to greater demand for price sensitive products such as concentrates

Closure of Argentinian borders leads to a drop in counterfeit items

Mondelez Uruguay SA continues to lead in 2020, however sees slight value share erosion due to the financial repercussions of the pandemic

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Price-sensitivity of concentrates continues promoting growth post pandemic

Producers must cater to rising health concerns in order to stay relevant

Liquid concentrates remain niche due to lack of innovation and advertisement

CATEGORY DATA

Concentrates Conversions

Summary 1 Concentrates Conversion Factors for Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Format

Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Concentrates: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Concentrates: % Value 2017-2020

Table 9 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Liquid Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020

Table 10 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Liquid Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Powder Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Powder Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020

Table 13 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 14 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 15 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on soft drinks

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

Foodservice vs retail split

What next for soft drinks?

MARKET DATA

Table 17 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: Volume 2015-2020

Table 18 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 19 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: Value 2015-2020

Table 20 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 21 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (as sold) by Category: Volume 2019

Table 22 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (as sold) by Category: % Volume 2019

Table 23 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2019

Table 24 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value 2019

Table 25 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 26 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 27 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 28 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 29 Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: Volume 2015-2020

Table 30 Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 31 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020

Table 32 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020

Table 33 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks: % Value 2016-2020

Table 34 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks: % Value 2017-2020

Table 35 Distribution of Off-trade Soft Drinks (as sold) by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 36 Distribution of Off-trade Soft Drinks (as sold) by Format and Category: % Volume 2020

Table 37 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: Volume 2020-2025

Table 38 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 39 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: Value 2020-2025

Table 40 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 41 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 42 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 43 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 44 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 45 Forecast Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: Volume 2020-2025

Table 46 Forecast Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

SOURCES

Summary 2 Research Sources

….continued

