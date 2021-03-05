Global Consumer Lending in Austria Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2024

In 2020, the COVID-19 outbreak led to a sudden slowdown in consumer lending in Austria, with the pandemic significantly reducing appetite among consumers to take on debt. Declining incomes and rising uncertainty over economic prospects also negatively impacted demand for loans.
Product coverage: Consumer Credit, Mortgages/Housing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Consumer Lending in Austria
December 2020
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer lending
COVID-19 country impact
Plunging consumer confidence impacts demand for new loans
Demand for mortgages continues to rise despite crisis
Traditional banks dominate despite competition from new online players
What next for consumer lending?
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Austria sees fall in loan demand and rise in defaults due to COVID-19
Offer of revolving credit fuelling interest in card lending
Conservative Austrian consumers continue to prefer traditional banks
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Recovery highly dependent on strong government support
Demand for consumer credit limited by falling car sales
Consumers increasingly open to idea of borrowing to buy durables
