Global Consumer Lending in Israel Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2024

The COVID-19 pandemic exerted a strong and wholly adverse impact on the Israeli economy during 2020, although the influence of the pandemic on consumer lending was rather more complex and not entirely negative. Among the main factors that emerged during the year to influence the consumer lending market was the dramatic spike seen in the unemployment rate. Prior to the onset of the COVID-19 situation, Israel had one of the lowest rates of unemployment in the world, standing at less than 3%. Howev…
Euromonitor International's Consumer Lending in Israel report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards.
Product coverage: Consumer Credit, Mortgages/Housing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Lending market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International
Consumer Lending in Israel
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer lending
COVID-19 country impact
Surge in demand for real estate boosts mortgages/housing lending
Official measures alleviate negative impact of COVID-19 pandemic
Digital technologies emerge as big winners from the COVID-19 situation
What next for consumer lending?
MARKET DATA
Table 1 Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 4 Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Consumer Lending: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2015-2020
Table 6 Mortgages/Housing: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2015-2020
Table 7 Consumer Credit: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Card Lending: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Forecast Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
DISCLAIMER
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Economic pressures influence demand for consumer credit
Consumer credit gross lending rises amidst prevalent financial hardship
Shift towards e-commerce impacts card lending
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
A robust performance expected to be seen in consumer credit
Emergence of fintech to be central to development of consumer credit
A paradigm shift in consumer credit is potentially on the horizon
CATEGORY DATA
Table 13 Consumer Credit: Outstanding Balance by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 14 Consumer Credit: Outstanding Balance by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 15 Consumer Credit: Gross Lending by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 16 Consumer Credit: Gross Lending by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 17 Forecast Consumer Credit: Outstanding Balance by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 18 Forecast Consumer Credit: Outstanding Balance by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
Table 19 Forecast Consumer Credit: Gross Lending by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 20 Forecast Consumer Credit: Gross Lending by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
