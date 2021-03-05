Global Consumer Lending in Morocco Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2024

Morocco’s consumer lending market recorded positive growth in outstanding balance and gross lending terms in 2020, although at a slower pace than what was recorded in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic made many people more reluctant to engage with consumer credit, while at the same time encouraging others to borrow money as a way of supporting their financial situation at a time of significant pressure on household incomes. According to Bank Al Maghreb, the central bank of Morocco, total bank lending…

Euromonitor International’s Consumer Lending in Morocco report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Product coverage: Consumer Credit, Mortgages/Housing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems.

Consumer Lending in Morocco

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer lending

COVID-19 country impact

Interest rate reductions a key measure taken to support borrowers

Online mortgage services are launched in response to COVID-19

Mortgages/housing lending comes under slight pressure due to COVID-19

What next for consumer lending?

MARKET DATA

Table 1 Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Consumer Lending: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Mortgages/Housing: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2015-2020

Table 7 Consumer Credit: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Card Lending: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

DISCLAIMER

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Cautious approach to borrowing places pressure on consumer credit

Focus shifts away from consumer credit, towards small business loans

Growth in gross lending outpaces growth in outstanding balance due to COVID-19

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

A moderate performance slated for consumer credit

SME lending set to become a more important aspect of consumer credit

Economic scenario to place limits on consumer credit growth potential

CATEGORY DATA

Table 13 Consumer Credit: Outstanding Balance by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Consumer Credit: Outstanding Balance by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 15 Consumer Credit: Gross Lending by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 16 Consumer Credit: Gross Lending by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 17 Forecast Consumer Credit: Outstanding Balance by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 18 Forecast Consumer Credit: Outstanding Balance by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 19 Forecast Consumer Credit: Gross Lending by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 20 Forecast Consumer Credit: Gross Lending by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

