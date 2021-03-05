Global Consumer Lending Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025 

Consumer Lending in Peru
Negative growth was recorded across the Peruvian consumer lending industry during 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic had a very detrimental impact on the willingness of people to borrow money. Indeed, negative growth was recorded in gross lending and outstanding balance terms in all categories of consumer credit as well as mortgages/housing lending, with the motivation to go into debt diminishing substantially as the pandemic took hold among the population and the economy stuttered under the pressure…
Get Free Sample Report : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6167940-charge-cards-in-peru
Euromonitor International’s Consumer Lending in Peru report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Also Read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-cocaine-rapid-test-kit-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-27
Product coverage: Consumer Credit, Mortgages/Housing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/window-and-door-market-2020-global-major-suppliers-analysis-income-trends-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-07
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Lending market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-packaging-barrier-films-market-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2021-2027-2021-01-09
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of
Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/smart-connected-clothing-market-growth-analysis-2021-technology-future-trends-top-key-players-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-01-12
over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Table of Contents
Consumer Lending in Peru
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer lending
COVID-19 country impact
The COVID-19 pandemic turns the spotlight on Peru’s lenders
The rapid expansion of fintech a major spur on growth
Mortgages/housing lending fares relatively well amidst COVID-19
What next for consumer lending?
MARKET DATA
Table 1 Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 4 Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Consumer Lending: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2015-2020
Table 6 Mortgages/Housing: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2015-2020
Table 7 Consumer Credit: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Card Lending: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Forecast Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
DISCLAIMER
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Peruvian society pulls together in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic
Pressures of the COVID-19 situation led to improved communication
COVID-19 leads to a more circumspect approach to consumer lending
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Auto lending slated for a strong recovery after a difficult year in 2020
Consumer credit set to benefit from expansion of the banked population
The emergence of fintech set to spur growth in consumer credit
CATEGORY DATA
Table 13 Consumer Credit: Outstanding Balance by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 14 Consumer Credit: Outstanding Balance by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 15 Consumer Credit: Gross Lending by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 16 Consumer Credit: Gross Lending by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 17 Forecast Consumer Credit: Outstanding Balance by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 18 Forecast Consumer Credit: Outstanding Balance by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
Table 19 Forecast Consumer Credit: Gross Lending by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 20 Forecast Consumer Credit: Gross Lending by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
….continued
Contact Us:
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105
https://expresskeeper.com/