Global Debit Cards in Morocco Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2024

The presence of the COVID-19 pandemic in Morocco during 2020 led to strong growth being recorded in the use of debit cards, with increases seen in debit card transactions value and volume over the course of the year. The use of debit cards as tools to withdraw cash from ATMs spiked massively during the early stages of the COVID-19 quarantine lockdown, remaining high during the year as many Moroccans sought to stock up on cash in response to the COVID-19 situation. However, the enthusiasm for wit…

Euromonitor International’s Debit Card Transactions in Morocco report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Product coverage: Commercial Debit Card Transactions, Personal Debit Card Transactions.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Debit Card Transactions market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT

 

Debit Cards in Morocco

Euromonitor International

December 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

The use of debit cards as ATM withdrawal tools comes to the fore due to COVID-19

Debit cards are increasingly used as direct payment tools at points of sale

The primacy of cash continues to suppress the use of debit cards

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

The usage of their cards expected to increase over the forecast period

Increasing numbers of ATMs to support use of debit cards as cash withdrawal tools

Development of e-commerce set to spur the use of debit cards

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Debit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 2 Debit Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 3 Debit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Debit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Debit Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 6 Debit Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 7 Debit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 8 Debit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 9 Forecast Debit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Debit Cards Transactions 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Debit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Debit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025

