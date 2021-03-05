Global Department Stores Market Research Report 2021

Competition from other sales channels negatively impacted department stores sales in 2018. Most product categories sold in department stores, such as apparel, faced strong competition from other formats. Manor, the largest department store, reacted by offering a series of discounts. This strategy brought customers into stores but its effect was only short-term.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3051656-department-stores-in-switzerland

Euromonitor International’s Department Stores in Switzerland report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-baby-changing-tables-and-stations-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-27

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/impact-of-covid-19-outbreak-on-global-navigation-signal-simulator-market-analysis-trends-and-opportunities-2021-2026-2021-01-07

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Department Stores market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/aerial-work-platform-truck-market-global-size-share-analysis-growth-dynamics-key-competitors-and-industry-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-11

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-online-education-software-industry-analysis-2020-market-growth-trends-opportunities-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-17

Table of Content:

DEPARTMENT STORES IN SWITZERLAND

Euromonitor International

December 2018

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Specialist Retailers Place Pressure on Department Stores

Internet Retailing To Remain A Threat To Department Stores

Competitive Landscape

Manor Is the Leading Department Store

Modernisation of Existing Outlets To Continue

Department Stores To Continue To Struggle To Attract Consumers

Channel Data

Table 1 Department Stores: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2013-2018

Table 2 Department Stores: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2013-2018

Table 3 Department Stores GBO Company Shares: % Value 2014-2018

Table 4 Department Stores GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2015-2018

Table 5 Department Stores LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2015-2018

Table 6 Department Stores LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2015-2018

Table 7 Department Stores Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2018-2023

Table 8 Department Stores Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2018-2023

……Continuned

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105