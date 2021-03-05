Global Edible Oils in Guatemala Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2024

Edible oils is anticipated to experience stronger current value and retail volume growth in 2020 than was seen in 2019. The strong growth in 2020 is in part a result of COVID-19 restrictions including lockdown and nightly curfews. Due to these government restrictions that lasted throughout most of 2020 after March, many people were forced to stay home and as a result increased their at home cooking habits. Since more meals are expected to be made at home in Guatemala, edible oils is therefore ex…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3052446-edible-oils-in-guatemala

Euromonitor International’s Edible Oils in Guatemala report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-automotive-switch-panel-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-27

Product coverage: Corn Oil, Olive Oil, Other Edible Oil, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Soy Oil, Sunflower Oil.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-human-microbiome-market-2020-share-trend-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-06

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Edible Oils market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/product-information-management-solution-market-2020-global-analysis-industry-growth-current-trends-and-forecast-till-2026-2020-03-30

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/hand-soap-and-sanitizers-market-2021-global-industry-key-players-size-trends-opportunities-growth–analysis-to-2026-2021-01-13

CONTACT DETAILS :

Edible Oils in Guatemala

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Lockdown restrictions create more time for cooking at home boosting the sales of edible oils in 2020

Increased health awareness supports growth of soy and olive oil

ompanies donate products to support local consumers in 2020, while Alimentos Ideal continues to lead

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Price will continue dictating purchasing decisions for Guatemalan consumers in the forecast period

Strong online presence will become increasingly important over the forecast period

Contraband continues to threaten the development of edible oils in Guatemala

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Edible Oils by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….continued

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105