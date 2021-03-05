Global Edible Oils in Nigeria Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2024

Foodservice volume sales of edible oils in Nigeria were strongly impacted by COVID-19 measures in 2020 as foodservice sales were restricted to takeaway only in major cities such as Abuja, Lagos, and Port Harcourt. (This followed a one-month lockdown in these cities when all foodservice outlets were fully closed). Edible oils is a major ingredient in food (such as jollof rice, fried rice, and fried chicken) sold through foodservice. Thus, it will witness low growth in 2020, being one of the most…

Euromonitor International's Edible Oils in Nigeria report

Product coverage: Corn Oil, Olive Oil, Other Edible Oil, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Soy Oil, Sunflower Oil.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Edible Oils in Nigeria

Euromonitor International

December 2020

