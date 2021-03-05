All news

Global Edible Oils in Portugal Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2024

An effect of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 is that Portuguese consumers are paying more attention to healthy nutrition and wellbeing, and so are seeking out higher-quality food and ingredients. Premium olive oil, including extra virgin and organic olive oil, is benefitting from the increased demand for healthy edible oils, and will show the highest growth in both retail volume and current value terms. Responding to the growing demand for healthy nutrition and sustainability, Unilever Fima Lda ex…

Euromonitor International’s Edible Oils in Portugal report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Corn Oil, Olive Oil, Other Edible Oil, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Soy Oil, Sunflower Oil.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Edible Oils market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Edible Oils in Portugal

Euromonitor International

December 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Growing health consciousness benefits premium olive oil

Increased home cooking drives growth of rapeseed oil

Lockdown stockpiling benefits supermarket suppliers

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Promotion of the Mediterranean diet to boost olive oil sales

Increasing price sensitivity to lead consumers to private label

Consumers to return to foodservice as lockdown eases

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Edible Oils by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

 

