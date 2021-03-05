Global Edible Oils in South Korea Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2024

Coronavirus (COVID-19) provided an opportunity for sales of edible oils to rebound in 2020 after a period of stagnation. This sudden rise stemmed from increased home cooking despite several other factors that suppressed sales. During 2020, consumers avoided eating out and chose to cook more at home amidst social distancing measures. As such, edible oils, one of the main cooking ingredients in the country, experienced a sudden spike. This sudden spurt was also notable in traditional edible oil pr…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3052477-edible-oils-in-south-korea

Euromonitor International’s Edible Oils in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-medical-stretch-bandages-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-27

Product coverage: Corn Oil, Olive Oil, Other Edible Oil, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Soy Oil, Sunflower Oil.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-tennis-equipment-market-2020-segmentation-demand-growth-trend-opportunity-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-06

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Edible Oils market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/building-management-system-market-2020-global-analysis-industry-growth-current-trends-and-forecast-till-2025-2021-01-08

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/dna-loading-dye-kits-market-global-industry-analysis-by-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2021—2026-2021-01-13

CONTACT DETAILS :

Edible Oils in South Korea

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Uptick in sales due to sudden spike in at-home consumption

Contactless national holidays may alter the oil purchase pattern

Increased home consumption drives new demand for different types of edible oils

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

New lifestyles and demand for convenience diminishes demand for edible oils for cooking

Demand for new oil formats increases with air fryers

Channel shift continues to stick in the “new normal” era

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Edible Oils by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105