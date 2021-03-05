Global Edible Oils in URUGUAY Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2024

Edible oils is expected to register a boost as a result of COVID-19, with more people cooking at home and a degree of stockpiling happening during the early weeks of the pandemic. It is expected that retail volume will register double-digit growth. However, volume growth is partly stifled by steep double-digit price increases. A worsening drought has made many local foods more expensive and imported goods have been affected by a stronger dollar and higher tariffs. All this has led to high food i…

Euromonitor International’s Edible Oils in Uruguay report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Corn Oil, Olive Oil, Other Edible Oil, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Soy Oil, Sunflower Oil.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Edible Oils in Uruguay

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Increased cooking at home due to COVID-19 leads to volume growth

COUSA remains the clear leader thanks to wide range and consumer trust

Domestic olive oil gradually displacing imported brands

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Dampened retail volume growth in 2021 due to stockpiling in 2020

Olive oil set to record the strongest retail volume growth despite its high prices

Low prices key to maintaining demand

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Edible Oils by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

