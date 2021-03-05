Global Energy Drinks in South Africa Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country for 2020

Energy drinks continued to record a strong performance in 2019, supported by changing lifestyles, rising urbanisation and greater product awareness amongst the target audience of millennials. Due to its higher price point compared to sports drinks, for instance, social media is therefore becoming a key platform to reach this demographic. Competition within the category is also intensifying as smaller players venture into energy drinks, which may help to broaden their reach as carbonates brand Re…

Get Free Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1012242-energy-drinks-in-south-africa

Euromonitor International’s Energy Drinks in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2014-2018), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-smart-factory-market-size-study-by-solution-dcs-plc-mes-erp-scada-pam-hmi-plm-component-sensors-industrial-robots-machine-vision-systems-industrial-3d-printing-industry-process-industries-discrete-industries-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-27

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-dna-sequencing-market-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2021-2027-2021-01-07

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Energy Drinks market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/electronic-smart-door-lock-market-2020-global-trend-segmentation-and-opportunities-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-11

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-outdoor-advertising-machine-market-2021-industry-trends-share-opportunities-market-research-analysis-and-forecast-2026-2021-01-12

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Energy Drinks in South Africa

Euromonitor International

December 2019

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Entry of Smaller Brands at Lower Price Point Supports Declining Unit Price

On-trade Sales Offer Higher Profit Margins for Energy Drinks Producers

Greater Scrutiny for Energy Drinks Likely To Lead To Slower Demand

Competitive Landscape

New Release for Coca-Cola Could Further Strengthen Its Leadership

Smaller Players To Gain Traction With Offer of Lower Priced Energy Drinks

Social Media Engagement Important Strategy To Attract Target Audience

Category Data

Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Volume 2014-2019

Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Value 2014-2019

Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Volume 2016-2019

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Value 2015-2019

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Value 2016-2019

Table 9 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Volume 2019-2024

Table 10 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Value 2019-2024

Table 11 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 12 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Executive Summary

Polarising Lsm Groups Help Shape Soft Drinks in Line With Unstable Economic Environment

Bottled Water Benefits From Health Trend and Increased Sugar Tax on Other Soft Drinks

Competition Intensifies As Private Label Gains Favour Amongst Price-sensitive Consumers

Producers Look To Attract More Affluent Consumers With Interesting Flavours and Health-positioned Products

Stable Performance for Soft Drinks With More Positive Economic Outlook Predicted To Lead To Stronger Performances for Some Categories

…continued

Contact Us:

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 203 500 2763 (UK)

971 0503084105