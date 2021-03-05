Global Energy Drinks in the United Arab Emirates Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country for 2020

Juice continued to see strong off-trade volume growth in 2019, although it saw an off-trade value decline due to falling unit prices. Reconstituted 100% juice saw the fastest growth within juice in off-trade volume terms in 2019. This is largely due to the fact that increasing numbers of consumers believe these products are natural and healthy. Thus, this category benefited from rising consumer health awareness, and from its perception as a premium, status drink at social events. Reconstituted 1…
Euromonitor International’s Juice in Nigeria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2014-2018), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: 100% Juice, Coconut and Other Plant Waters, Juice Drinks (up to 24% Juice), Nectars.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Juice in Nigeria
Euromonitor International
December 2019
Headlines
Prospects
Reconstituted 100% Juice Sees Rapid Growth Due To the Health Trend
Strong Growth Forecast As More People Buy Healthy Packaged Products
Nafdac Reviews the Fruit Juice and Nectar Regulations in 2019
Competitive Landscape
Chi Leads Juice With A Wide Portfolio and Distribution
Ranona Sees A Strong Performance Due To Wide Product Availability
Coca-Cola Benefits From Its Strong Distribution
Category Data
Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Volume 2014-2019
Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 5 Leading Flavours for Off-trade 100% Juice: % Volume 2014-2019
Table 6 Leading Flavours for Off-trade Juice Drinks (up to 24% Juice): % Volume 2014-2019
Table 7 Leading Flavours for Off-trade Nectars (25-99% Juice): % Volume 2014-2019
Table 8 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Volume 2015-2019
Table 9 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Volume 2016-2019
Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Value 2015-2019
Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Value 2016-2019
Table 12 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Volume 2019-2024
Table 13 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 14 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
Table 15 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
…continued
