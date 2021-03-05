Global Energy Drinks in the United Arab Emirates Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country for 2020

Juice continued to see strong off-trade volume growth in 2019, although it saw an off-trade value decline due to falling unit prices. Reconstituted 100% juice saw the fastest growth within juice in off-trade volume terms in 2019. This is largely due to the fact that increasing numbers of consumers believe these products are natural and healthy. Thus, this category benefited from rising consumer health awareness, and from its perception as a premium, status drink at social events. Reconstituted 1…

Euromonitor International’s Juice in Nigeria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2014-2018), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: 100% Juice, Coconut and Other Plant Waters, Juice Drinks (up to 24% Juice), Nectars.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Juice in Nigeria

Euromonitor International

December 2019

Headlines

Prospects

Reconstituted 100% Juice Sees Rapid Growth Due To the Health Trend

Strong Growth Forecast As More People Buy Healthy Packaged Products

Nafdac Reviews the Fruit Juice and Nectar Regulations in 2019

Competitive Landscape

Chi Leads Juice With A Wide Portfolio and Distribution

Ranona Sees A Strong Performance Due To Wide Product Availability

Coca-Cola Benefits From Its Strong Distribution

Category Data

Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 5 Leading Flavours for Off-trade 100% Juice: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 6 Leading Flavours for Off-trade Juice Drinks (up to 24% Juice): % Volume 2014-2019

Table 7 Leading Flavours for Off-trade Nectars (25-99% Juice): % Volume 2014-2019

Table 8 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 9 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Volume 2016-2019

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Value 2015-2019

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Value 2016-2019

Table 12 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Table 13 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 14 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 15 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

…continued

