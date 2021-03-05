Global Energy Drinks in the United Arab Emirates Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country for 2020

As was the case with sports drinks, steep declines in energy drinks off-trade volume and current value sales in 2019 were attributable to a combination of rising health-consciousness among consumers and dramatic price hikes imposed over 2017-2018 following the introduction of excise tax of 100% and VAT of 5%. The same factors will continue to have a negative impact on the category’s performance over the forecast period, with off-trade volume and current value sales projected to decline consisten…
Euromonitor International’s Energy Drinks in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2014-2018), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Energy Drinks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Energy Drinks in the United Arab Emirates
Euromonitor International
December 2019
Headlines
Prospects
Price Hikes and Rising Health Awareness Curb Demand for Energy Drinks
Health-oriented Products Continue To Gain Popularity
Brand Differentiation Efforts Likely To Increase As Competition Intensifies
Competitive Landscape
Red Bull Remains the Leading Brand Despite Declining Sales
Competitive Pricing Underpins Volume Share Gains for Burn and Power Gold
Health and Wellness Expected To Remain A Focal Point for Innovation
Category Data
Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Volume 2014-2019
Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Value 2014-2019
Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Volume 2015-2019
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Volume 2016-2019
Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Value 2015-2019
Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Value 2016-2019
Table 9 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Volume 2019-2024
Table 10 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Value 2019-2024
Table 11 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
Table 12 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Value Growth 2019-2024
Executive Summary
Health Concerns and Recent Price Hikes Undermine Market Performance
Shift Towards Healthier Product Types Gains Momentum
Pepsi-cola Leads in Value Terms, While Al Ain Is the Top Player in Volume Terms
Innovation Is Focused on Meeting Consumer Demands for Healthier Choices
Outlook for the Forecast Period Is Broadly Favourable
…continued
