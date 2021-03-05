Global Financial Cards and Payments Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025 

Financial Cards and Payments in Peru

Numerous interesting trends emerged in Peru’s financial cards and payments industry as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic during 2020. The most important and influential of these trends was the substantial shift seen away from the use of cash and towards the use of financial cards in general. This trend needs to be assessed within the context that cash remains the dominant payment method in Peru, a situation which is underpinned by the country’s very high unbanked population. Furthermore, many Pe…

Euromonitor International’s Financial Cards and Payments in Peru report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Product coverage: Financial Cards in Circulation, M-Commerce, Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Financial Cards and Payments market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems.

With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Financial Cards and Payments in Peru

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer payments

COVID-19 country impact

Government financial aid schemes highlight issues caused by low financial inclusion

Credit cards fails to capitalise on shift away from cash as many remain sceptical

The COVID-19 situation leads to innovation being seen in banking services

What next for consumer payments?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 1 Number of POS Terminals: Units 2015-2020

Table 2 Number of ATMs: Units 2015-2020

Table 3 Value Lost to Fraud 2015-2020

Table 4 Card Expenditure by Location 2020

Table 5 Financial Cards in Circulation by Type: % Number of Cards 2015-2020

Table 6 Domestic versus Foreign Spend 2020

MARKET DATA

Table 7 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 8 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2015-2020

Table 9 Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2015-2020

Table 11 Consumer Payments by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 12 Consumer Payments by Category: Number of Transactions 2015-2020

Table 13 M-Commerce by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 14 M-Commerce by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 15 Financial Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 16 Financial Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 17 Financial Cards: Card Payment Transactions Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 18 Financial Cards: Card Payment Transactions Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 19 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 20 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2020-2025

Table 21 Forecast Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 22 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2020-2025

Table 23 Forecast Consumer Payments by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 24 Forecast Consumer Payments by Category: Number of Transactions 2020-2025

Table 25 Forecast M-Commerce by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 26 Forecast M-Commerce by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

DISCLAIMER

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

A positive performance recorded in debit cards despite adverse economic situation

Raising of maximum transaction limit for contactless payment boosts debit card use

The leading financial cards operators collaborate to improve card payment access

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Rising debit card usage due to widening acceptance, greater need for convenience

Efforts to completely digitalise Peru’s banking system to boost growth in debit cards

Access to state financial aid to be tied to participation in the financial industry

CATEGORY DATA

Table 27 Debit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 28 Debit Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 29 Debit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 30 Debit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 31 Debit Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 32 Debit Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 33 Debit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 34 Debit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 35 Forecast Debit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 36 Forecast Debit Cards Transactions 2020-2025

Table 37 Forecast Debit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 38 Forecast Debit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Reluctance to borrow money due to COVID-19 suppresses growth in credit cards

The strong growth seen in e-commerce supports the use of credit cards

The issuing of credit cards widens as part of financial inclusion programmes

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Positive growth expected in credit cards although negative pressures set to remain

More basic credit card offers to be rolled out to attract less affluent consumers

The expansion of contactless cards likely to be crucial to growth in credit cards

CATEGORY DATA

Table 39 Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 40 Credit Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 41 Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 42 Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 43 Commercial Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 44 Commercial Credit Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 45 Commercial Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 46 Commercial Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 47 Personal Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 48 Personal Credit Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 49 Personal Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 50 Personal Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 51 Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 52 Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 53 Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 54 Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 55 Commercial Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 56 Commercial Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 57 Commercial Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 58 Commercial Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 59 Personal Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 60 Personal Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 61 Personal Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 62 Personal Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 63 Forecast Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 64 Forecast Credit Cards Transactions 2020-2025

Table 65 Forecast Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 66 Forecast Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 67 Forecast Commercial Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 68 Forecast Commercial Credit Cards Transactions 2020-2025

Table 69 Forecast Commercial Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 70 Forecast Commercial Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 71 Forecast Personal Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 72 Forecast Personal Credit Cards Transactions 2020-2025

Table 73 Forecast Personal Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 74 Forecast Personal Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025

2020 IMPACT

Charge cards set to remain a non-existent category of financial cards in Peru

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

High demand for general purpose reloadable cards boosts open loop pre-paid cards

The uses of existing open loop pre-paid cards expand in response to COVID-19

Closed loop pre-paid cards declines strongly as the use of public transport plummets

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Positive performance expected to be underpinned by rising demand for convenience

Transportation cards set to recover once the COVID-19 situation recedes

Pre-paid cards set to benefit from general distrust in the financial system

CATEGORY DATA

Table 75 Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 76 Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 77 Pre-paid Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 78 Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 79 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 80 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 81 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 82 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 83 Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 84 Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 85 Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 86 Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 87 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 88 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 89 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 90 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 91 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 92 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 93 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 94 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 95 Forecast Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 96 Forecast Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2020-2025

Table 97 Forecast Pre-paid Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 98 Forecast Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 99 Forecast Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2020-2025

Table 100 Forecast Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 101 Forecast Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2020-2025

Table 102 Forecast Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Store cards continues to struggle as the COVID-19 pandemic discourages spending

Store cards continues to decline as co-branded credit cards come to the fore

The importance of loyalty schemes as a key store card benefit diminishes

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Further declines lie ahead for store cards as demand continues to wane

Emergence of general purpose reloadable cards to place pressure on store cards

Greater transparency from issuers required if store cards are to remain relevant

CATEGORY DATA

Table 103 Store Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 104 Store Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 105 Store Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 106 Store Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 107 Store Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 108 Store Cards: Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 109 Forecast Store Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 110 Forecast Store Cards Transactions 2020-2025

Table 111 Forecast Store Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 112 Forecast Store Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025

….continued

