Global Food and Drink Internet Retailing Market Research Report 2021

In 2018, food and drink internet retailing witnessed growth driven by time-pressed consumers increasingly appreciating the channel’s convenience for regular grocery shopping and growing interest in upmarket, specialist products. However, food and drink internet retailing accounted for low value share of overall grocery retailing as the category continued to face some obstacles such as Swiss consumers’ reluctance to make online grocery orders for perishable goods such as vegetables, which they pr…

Euromonitor International’s Food and Drink Internet Retailing in Switzerland report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Food and Drink Internet Retailing market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

FOOD AND DRINK INTERNET RETAILING IN SWITZERLAND

Euromonitor International

December 2018

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Headlines

Prospects

Convenience Drives Sales of Food and Drink Internet Retailing

Lidl Experiments With Food and Drink Internet Retailing

Food and Drink Internet Retailing Set To Become Embedded in Switzerland

Competitive Landscape

Leshop Leads Food and Drink Internet Retailing

[email protected] To Extend Range

Increasing Use of Digital Platforms To Engage With Customers

Channel Data

Table 1 Food and Drink Internet Retailing: Value 2013-2018

Table 2 Food and Drink Internet Retailing: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 3 Food and Drink Internet Retailing: % Value Growth 2016-2017

Table 4 Food and Drink Internet Retailing Forecasts: Value 2018-2023

Table 5 Food and Drink Internet Retailing Forecasts: % Value Growth 2018-2023

……Continuned

 

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

